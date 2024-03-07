The fixture computer has not been kind to Leeds United this week as they travel to face Sheffield Wednesday just three days after their 1-0 win over Stoke City on Tuesday.

Daniel Farke's side must deal with having two Championship matches - on Tuesday and Friday - within the same midweek during a race for automatic promotion.

The German head coach, as a result of the quick turnaround, could now look to make some changes to his starting XI from the win over the Potters at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford is one player who must be brutally dropped for this clash with the Owls, after a below-par performance against Stoke, and he should be replaced by Mateo Joseph.

Patrick Bamford's statistics against Stoke

The former England international endured a frustrating evening at Elland Road on Tuesday night as he struggled to get into the game for the Whites.

Bamford, who was signed from Middlesbrough for £10m in 2018, played the opening 71 minutes of the match and failed to find the back of the net or create any chances for his teammates.

Patrick Bamford Vs Stoke Minutes played 71 Expected Goals 0.22 Goals Zero Key passes Zero Ground duels won Zero Pass accuracy 78% (18/23) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 30-year-old marksman was sloppy in possession without offering any quality in his actions on the ball.

It was a surprisingly ineffective performance from the English star given his outstanding form going into the game. He had scored seven goals and provided two assists in his previous 11 appearances in all competitions.

Given Bamford's poor display and the fact that Leeds are playing for the second time in four days, Farke must now drop the experienced striker to unleash Joseph from the start.

Why Farke should unleash Joseph

The 20-year-old centre-forward is yet to start a Championship match but recently showcased his quality from the start against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

He was picked to lead the line at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round and stepped up with a fantastic display against the Premier League outfit.

Joseph, as you can see in the clip above, opened the scoring in London with a composed finish inside the box after a mistake from the Blues at the back.

The England U20 international then grabbed his second goal of the night in the second half with a clever header from close range before Chelsea then went on to win the game 3-2.

Joseph also completed 81% of his attempted passes and created two chances for his teammates on the night, to go along with two ground duels won.

The academy graduate, who analyst Ben Mattinson claimed is "dynamite" inside the box, is looking for his first Championship goal for the club after a return of 17 goals in 28 Premier League 2 games for the U21s.

He proved himself to be a regular scorer for the young Leeds outfit and has now showcased his goalscoring ability on the big stage, with his performance against Chelsea, which is why Farke should offer him a chance against Sheffield Wednesday.

The German boss must brutally drop Bamford, after his poor display last time out, and unleash the 5 foot 11 prodigy against Danny Rohl's side.