With just 20 games remaining in the 2024/25 Championship campaign, Leeds United are in the driving seat over a potential return to the Premier League following a two-year absence.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit top of the tree, a point clear of Burnley and Sheffield United, with meetings against both of the sides away from home still to come between now and the end of the season.

Numerous players have caught the eye for the Whites in recent weeks, massively contributing to their recent success, which has seen a run of ten games unbeaten on home soil at Elland Road.

Ao Tanaka has been superb since his summer arrival, scoring his first goal in the 3-3 draw with Hull City last weekend - looking to be worth well more than the £3.5m forked out for his signature.

However, if they are to secure a return to England’s top flight come the end of May, it’s crucial the board continue to back the boss, potentially delving into the transfer market for new additions.

Leeds United’s transfer activity so far in January

Attackers have been the centre of attention in recent days for Farke’s side, with the first coming in the form of Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry, with Leeds holding an interest in landing the 21-year-old.

The forward spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League One side Stockport County, scoring 15 times in 23 matches, leading to his parent side recalling with a view to a Championship loan move.

Derby County are another side in the race to land the former Barcelona youth star, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up come the end of the month.

Another player touted with a move to Yorkshire is Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath after his own impressive form throughout the opening months of 2024/25.

The 26-year-old has scored ten times in England’s second tier, prompting interest from West Ham and Leicester City - but the Whites have also entered the race for his services in recent days.

It would take a fee in the region of £15m for Michael Carrick to part ways with their star man, a fee that could potentially be out of Farke’s price range this window.

However, funds could be generated if they offload numerous players, with multiple names already touted with a transfer away from Elland Road in the opening days of the window.

The player Leeds could sell alongside Illan Meslier

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has produced numerous mistakes in recent games which has massively cost the club countless points in their quest for promotion.

The meeting with Hull last weekend was another example of his recent failures, at fault for at least two of the three goals, costing the side in crucial moments of the campaign.

Manchester United were previously linked with a move to land the Frenchman, with Farke needing to cash in on him this window and look to bring in a more experienced option to help secure a return to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old joined in a £5m deal from Ligue 1 outfit Lorient back in the summer of 2020, arriving with huge potential and living up to such by producing 11 clean sheets during his debut campaign in England's top flight.

However, he’s not the only first team member who needs to be moved on, with Patrick Bamford desperately needing to be offloaded after his recent poor run of form.

The Englishman joined in a £7m move from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018 and was once the club’s star man in attacking areas, but has rapidly declined in recent years, scoring just 17 goals over the last four seasons - unable to find the net during the ongoing campaign.

Such form in Leeds' first season back in the Premier League saw him earn his maiden England call-up under Gareth Southgate - exceeding beyond the imagination of the fanbase just a couple of years after his move to the club.

Injuries have started to catch up to the 31-year-old too, further preventing him from making an impact for Farke’s men - with the likes of Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph sharing the centre-forward role in recent matches.

Patrick Bamford's time at Leeds United (2018-2025) Season Games Goals Assists 2018/19 25 10 2 2019/20 47 16 4 2020/21 38 17 7 2021/22 10 2 3 2022/23 31 6 4 2023/24 36 9 2 2024/25 11 0 0 Total: 198 60 22 Stats via Transfermarkt

However, despite his issues, League One side Wrexham have been linked with a move to land the one-time England international, which could present the hierarchy with the perfect opportunity to cut their losses on the striker.

His lack of impact is one thing, but his extortionate earnings are another, currently pocketing £70k-per-week in Yorkshire - the highest of any player in the squad - failing to demonstrate why he should earn such a figure since their return to the Championship.

In comparison, aforementioned transfer targets Barry and Latte Lath earn a significant amount less than Bamford, both earning just £10k-per-week as per Capology - with the current Leeds man earning over three times more than the pair combined.

Given his lack of impact and hefty wage, it’s pivotal that the hierarchy look to offload the attacker this window, with either of the two potential targets providing the cover they would lose if he were to depart.

It’s been a sad decline to his time in Yorkshire, but football is ultimately a cut-throat industry, with harsh decisions needed to be made if the side is to be a success and reach the next level in the near future.