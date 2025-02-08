Leeds United face Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon looking to extend their current unbeaten run across all competitions.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run, including a 1-0 win over local rivals Harrogate Town in the previous round of the competition at Elland Road.

The Whites come into the encounter off the back of a 2-0 win against Coventry City in the Championship, with goals from Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle securing all three points at the CBS Arena.

However, with today’s outing being a cup game, it could allow the German boss to make some alterations to the starting eleven, potentially dropping one player after his display in midweek.

Brendan Aaronson’s display against Coventry for Leeds

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson started his 29th league game of the season in the victory a couple of days ago but was unable to produce a performance to remember against the Sky Blues - potentially opening the door to him being dropped.

The 24-year-old could only muster 44 touches throughout the victory, also losing possession 11 times throughout the contest, whilst also failing to complete any of his attempted crosses - unable to aid any other attackers in getting on the scoresheet.

It was another example of his hot and cold displays, either being one of the most creative players on the pitch or unrecognisable in large parts, drifting through the motions as seen on various occasions in 2024/25.

He’s a hugely talented player who will always work his socks off for himself and the team, but his lack of end product in certain moments can be frustrating - potentially walking away with far more goal contributions than his current tally of 10 to date.

Given the meeting with the Lions is a cup clash, Farke could see the meeting as an opportunity to rest the former RB Salzburg star, handing a first senior start to one young player as a result.

Farke could hand Leeds debut to one academy star

Over the years, Leeds have handed numerous academy players starring roles within the first team, with certain talents going on to exceed all expectations.

Kalvin Phillips came through the ranks in Yorkshire, before playing a key role under Marcelo Bielsa in the promotion-winning campaign, before leaving for Manchester City for £45m in the summer of 2022.

Farke has the opportunity to hand a similar opportunity to 17-year-old academy gem, Rhys Chadwick, handing the youngster a reward for his impressive displays in 2024/25.

Despite his tender age, the midfielder has been a regular in the U21 Premier League 2 this season, making 12 appearances and impressing within the final third of the pitch.

Most combined goals & assists for Leeds U21 in the PL 2 Player Tally Rhys Chadwick 8 Luca Thomas 7 Alfie Cresswell 3 Josh McDonald 2 Joe Snowdon 1 Max McFadden 1 Sam Chambers 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Chadwick has registered five goals and three assists despite playing numerous years above his age group, highlighting the quality he possesses - more than deserving of a jump into the senior squad at some stage in the near future.

He’s also featured twice in the FA Youth Cup in 2024/25, taking the armband and leading from the front, registering two assists, further showcasing his attacking qualities.

There’s no denying that the jump from youth football to the professional game is a huge one, but given his form over the last couple of months, it’s only fair that Chadwick is handed an opportunity to prove himself.

Given the cup game and the recent below-par showing from Aaronson earlier in the week, it could be the perfect chance to see what the youngster is capable of - staking his claim for a regular starting role under Farke in the coming weeks should he impress.