Leeds United return to Championship action this evening as they travel away from Elland Road to take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

The Whites are looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Preston North End last time out, as goals from Alan Browne and Liam Millar secured a win for the home side on Boxing Day.

Daniel Farke's side can now get back to winning ways as they face off against Carlos Corberan's men tonight and there could be some alterations to the XI.

Illan Meslier is suspended, after being shown a straight red card against Preston, and will be replaced between the sticks but there could be changes further up the pitch.

Farke must finally unleash talented U21 star Mateo Joseph from the start, after his recent cameos off the bench for the first-team, to play alongside Georgino Rutter.

Rutter's season in numbers

The French magician has been an outstanding creative threat for the Whites at the top end of the pitch so far in the Championship this season.

He has produced four goals and nine assists in 23 league outings this term, to go along with 2.2 key passes per game and 17 'big chances' created in total.

Rutter, who joined the club from Hoffenheim at the start of the year, has been one of the most prolific creators in the entire division for Farke.

The 21-year-old talent currently ranks within the top 1% of his positional peers in the Championship for Expected Assisted Goals (0.38), assists (0.43), and shot-creating actions (4.37) per 90 this season.

These statistics show that Rutter is the best in class when it comes to providing his teammates with high-quality shooting opportunities, which is why he could be the perfect partner for Joseph to make his first start of the season alongside.

Why Joseph should start against West Brom

Joel Piroe has one goal and zero assists in his last five league starts for Leeds and lost 100% (2/2) of his duels in 55 minutes against Preston.

Farke could rest the Dutch forward by finally unleashing Joseph from the start after a promising cameo off the bench at Deepdale on Tuesday.

Leeds journalist Joe Donnohue hailed his "impressive" showing as there were good signs from his performances. The 20-year-old whiz won 50% (2/4) of his duels and played a very clever pass around the corner, whilst under pressure, for Dan James to drive forward and win a penalty for the equaliser.

He has made four appearances off the bench but is yet to start a Championship match this season and tonight could finally be his chance to do so.

The 5 foot 11 dynamo, who was once lauded as a "threat" for opposition defences by ex-boss Michael Skubala, has managed 19 goals and three assists in 33 U21 matches for the club, which shows that the potential is there for him to provide quality in the final third.

It will be up to Joseph to make the most of Rutter's creativity to prove that he can translate his sensational goalscoring record at youth level over to the first-team - starting against West Brom tonight.