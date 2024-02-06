Leeds United can forget about their battle to secure promotion to the Premier League for today as they prepare to face Plymouth away from home in the FA Cup.

The two sides are set to battle it out this evening in the replay of their fourth round clash as they look to progress through to the fifth round of the competition.

They have a trip to a Premier League side waiting for them as the winner of tonight's game will face either Aston Villa or Chelsea, who have a replay of their own on Wednesday night, away from home.

Leeds and Plymouth held each other to a 1-1 draw in the initial match-up at Elland Road but there must be a winner at Home Park, whether that is in normal time, extra-time, or on penalties.

The Whites head into this match off the back of a 1-0 win away at Bristol City in the Championship last Friday, as Wilfried Gnonto's second-half goal was enough to secure all three points for his side.

Daniel Farke may now be looking to make some alterations from the starting XI that lined up at Ashton Gate, in order to provide players on the fringe of the squad with more opportunities to impress.

Latest Leeds United injury news

Leeds are without several first-team players ahead of this clash with Plymouth at Home Park, which possibly restricts the number of changes the German head coach may want to make.

Central defender Pascal Struijk will not be available for selection, as confirmed by Farke, and his continued absence has offered Ethan Ampadu the chance to impress at centre-back, whilst it could also open the door for 32-year-old Liam Cooper to start this evening.

Another player who will not be in the squad tonight is Wales international Daniel James, who the manager has also ruled out of contention to feature.

23/24 Championship Daniel James (via Sofascore) Appearances 27 Goals Ten xG 7.31 Big chances created 11 Assists Six

As you can see in the table above, the former Manchester United forward has provided consistent quality in the final third as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

He has outperformed his xG and been rewarded with fewer assists than 'big chances' created, which suggests that his teammates have let him down at times throughout the season so far.

His continued absence is, therefore, less than ideal for Farke but it does also open up an opportunity for other players to step up, as Gnonto did in his place against Bristol City last week.

For tonight, though, the German tactician must unleash winger Jaidon Anthony from the start, alongside Crysencio Summerville on the opposite flank, after his superb display against Plymouth in the first match.

Why Jaidon Anthony should start against Plymouth

The 24-year-old whiz arrived on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth at the start of the season and failed to hit the ground running in Yorkshire.

Summerville, James, and Georginio Rutter have made it difficult for Farke to select alternative forward options and that has left Anthony and Gnonto with limited starts in the Championship so far this term.

The Cherries winger has only started two matches in the league for Leeds and been used as a substitute in 19 more games, which has resulted in a lack of consistent end product on the pitch from the youngster.

Anthony has scored one goal and created 1.02 xA in those 21 appearances, which is far from an eye-catching return, but he did impress against Plymouth in the first game between the two sides in the FA Cup last month.

Jaidon Anthony Vs Plymouth (via Sofascore) Minutes played 90 Goals One Key passes Four Big chances created One Dribbles completed One Sofascore rating 8.4

As you can see in the table above, the English dynamo showcased his quality in the final third with a goal, which was a stunning strike from range, whilst he also created plenty of opportunities for his teammates, who were unable to find the back of the net.

That level of performance should not be a complete surprise, despite his lack of action for Leeds this season, as he caught the eye for Bournemouth in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign.

The £25k-per-week ace, who was hailed as a "brilliant" lad by Farke, started 38 league matches for the Cherries and contributed with eight goals, seven assists, and 18 'big chances' created as they won promotion to the Premier League.

These statistics, along with his display against Plymouth at Elland Road, show that the quality is there for Anthony to be a maverick who can change and win matches with key contributions out of nothing in the final third when given minutes, which is why Farke must unleash him alongside Summerville this evening.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship brilliance

The Dutch wizard has been in sensational form in the Championship so far this season and could make his first appearance in the FA Cup this term tonight, with James missing.

His performances in the second tier have been extraordinary as the talented young whiz has consistently shown off his ability to determine matches with goals and assists.

Summerville has racked up 12 goals in 25 league starts for Farke's side, two more than any other player within the squad, and has been the club's biggest goal threat.

The 22-year-old maestro has also racked up seven assists, second only to Rutter's tally of nine, and this shows that he is an excellent creator, as well as a scorer.

Within the current Leeds squad, Summerville currently ranks first for key passes (2.9), second for dribbles completed (2.5), and second for fouls won (1.6) per game in the Championship.

These statistics show that the Whites star has consistently provided quality at the top end of the pitch in a variety of ways, through goals, dribbles, chances created, and fouls won.

Now, imagine Summerville and Anthony causing havoc on the wings against Plymouth this evening. They could be a nightmare for opposition full-backs, or wing-backs as may be the case tonight, with their direct play and quality end product, which is why Farke must unleash both of them to earn progression through to the fifth round.