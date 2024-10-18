Leeds United are finally back in action in the Championship this evening as they prepare to welcome Sheffield United to Elland Road tonight.

It is the first game in the division after the October international break and the first clash for the Whites since they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

A 97th-minute clanger from Illan Meslier cost Leeds two points on Wearside, after goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo had the away side in front heading into the final moments of the game.

The Whites are now three points behind the Blades, who are in second place, in the Championship table and will be hoping to catch up with Chris Wilder's team this evening.

Daniel Farke may have some tough decisions to make with his selections for the game, particularly given he has had a number of his stars away with their national teams playing in all parts of the globe this week.

One star who may have to be rested from the start is attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who played for the USA in Mexico until around 5am on Wednesday morning.

Why Brenden Aaronson could be dropped

The American played the full 90 minutes against Mexico and this means that he had very little time to recover or train upon making the lengthy journey back to West Yorkshire.

Aaronson started both of the matches for his country during the break, against Panama and Mexico, and struggled - with zero goals, zero assists, and zero 'big chances' created.

The 23-year-old wizard has, however, had a strong start to the season in the Championship with Leeds, since his return to Union Berlin in the summer.

He spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with the German side, after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign, and is now fighting for redemption at Elland Road.

24/25 Championship Brenden Aaronson Appearances 9 Starts 7 Goals 2 Big chances created 4 Assists 2 Key passes per game 1.7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Aaronson has produced six goals and 'big chances' created combined in seven appearances in the Championship so far this term.

The right-footed whiz, who has completed more than one dribble per game on average, has provided a big creative threat in the number ten role for Farke's side, whilst also adding a couple of goals.

However, due to when he finished playing for the USA on Wednesday morning, Farke could need to start him on the bench for this clash with the Blades. With this in mind, the German head coach should move Joel Piroe back into an attacking midfield berth.

Why Joel Piroe should change positions

Sheffield United have only conceded three goals in nine matches in the Championship and are currently on a run of six successive clean sheets in the division, with Norwich City's Josh Sargent the last player to score past them.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

This means that Leeds will need to put in a special performance in possession to break Wilder's side down and come away with all three points tonight.

They will, therefore, need their best goalscorer and most efficient finisher in the starting XI, which has been Piroe so far this season in the second tier.

Leeds' biggest xG overperformers 24/25 Championship xG Goals xG differential Joel Piroe 2.73 4 1.27 Dan James 0.42 1 0.58 Jayden Bogle 0.48 1 0.52 Junior Firpo 0.65 1 0.35 Largie Ramazani 1.71 2 0.29 Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, no Leeds player has overperformed their xG in the Championship by more than the former Swansea City star has this term.

He has also scored more goals than any other player in the squad, with Aaronson, Ramazani, and Wilfried Gnonto all in second place with two goals each, which shows that he has been the club's biggest threat in the final third in terms of his quality as a goalscorer.

This means that Farke simply must keep Piroe in the starting XI for this clash against the defensively excellent Blades, but it should be in an attacking midfield role in place of the potentially tired Aaronson.

That change in position for the Dutchman would then allow the German head coach to bring in one of his most creative players in an attempt to break Sheffield United down - Mateo Joseph.

Why Farke should unleash Mateo Joseph

The 20-year-old centre-forward should be unleashed in the number nine position, with Piroe in behind him as a number ten, to provide his creativity at the top end of the pitch.

Only Gnonto (four) has provided more assists for Leeds than Joseph (three) has this season, which shows that the academy graduate has been a huge source of creativity for Farke.

The Spanish striker, who was dubbed a "major talent" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has created four 'big chances' in eight starts in the division and has the mobility to stretch the Sheffield United defence by making runs in behind and down the channels to create space for his teammates.

This means that Piroe could then thrive by moving into the space that Joseph's movement creates to then showcase his finishing when the ball comes his way in and around the box.

The Dutchman is not blessed with the pace or athleticism to consistently stretch defences and make movements in behind, which is why he could benefit from playing slightly deeper and behind the youngster.

Therefore, it could make sense to bring Joseph back into the starting XI, after he had been on the bench against Sunderland, particularly after his international masterclass.

As you can see in the highlights above, the centre-forward put on a striker masterclass for Spain's U21s by scoring a hat-trick inside the first-half, showcasing his movement and finishing to take the chances that came his way.

Farke should now look to capitilise on the confidence that his stunning performance for his country should have given him this week by unleashing him from the start against the Blades, in the hope that Joseph and Piroe can combine to end their incredible defensive run of form.