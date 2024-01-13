Leeds United return to action in the Championship this afternoon as they travel to Wales to take on Cardiff City in their 27th league match of the campaign.

The Whites were in FA Cup action last weekend as they faced Peterborough United away from Elland Road on Sunday and ran out 3-0 winners.

Current Championship top six (via Sofascore) Club Position Matches played Points Leicester City 1 26 65 Ipswich Town 2 26 55 Southampton 3 26 52 Leeds United 4 26 48 West Brom 5 26 42 Sunderland 6 26 40

Daniel Farke's side secured a comfortable win thanks to two goals from Ethan Ampadu either side of a wondergoal from striker Patrick Bamford.

The English centre-forward could keep his position in the side for this clash with Cardiff after that stunning strike and the German head coach must unleash Georginio Rutter in the number ten position behind him, ahead of Joel Piroe.

Bamford's season in numbers

Bamford failed to find the back of the net in any of his first 16 appearances for Leeds this season, and did not provide a single assist for his teammates in that time.

In fact, the 30-year-old striker also missed a penalty in a crucial game against Stoke City away from home, minutes before the hosts scored the winning goal.

However, the former Middlesbrough star was handed his first Championship start of the campaign against Birmingham on New Year's Day and headed in his first goal of the season from Dan James' cross.

Bamford then chipped in with a goal of the season contender, as shown in the video above, and an assist in the 3-0 win over Peterborough last weekend and this means that he has three direct goal contributions in his last two appearances.

Rutter's season in numbers

Farke could now provide the English number nine with the service that he needs to continue that rich vein of form by bringing Rutter back into the team.

The French whiz was rested - as an unused substitute - against Peterborough and should come straight back into the XI to replace Piroe due to his superior creativity.

23/24 Championship Georginio Rutter Joel Piroe Appearances 25 26 Assists Nine One Big chances created 17 Two Key passes per game 2.2 0.9 Dribbles completed per game 2.5 0.5

As you can see in the table above, Rutter has significantly outperformed the former Swansea marksman in a host of key creative metrics in the Championship this season.

In fact, the 21-year-old magician ranks within the top 1% of forwards in the division for shot-creating actions (4.53), Expected Assisted Goals (0.37), and assists (0.39) per 90. He also ranks within the top 1% for successful take-ons (2.74) and the top 3% for progressive passes (3.66) per 90.

These statistics show that the ex-Hoffenheim prospect has been one of the best, if not the best, playmakers in the league so far this season.

The £34k-per-week star, who was once lauded for his "blistering" pace by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has the quality to consistently unlock opposition defences to create high-quality chances for his teammates in front of goal.

This is why Farke must unleash him in the number ten position behind Bamford to provide the English striker with all the ammunition that he needs to continue his goalscoring form.