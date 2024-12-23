Leeds United have had to rebuild somewhat over the last couple of months, losing numerous key players after their failure to secure promotion last season.

The Whites lost 1-0 in the play-off final against Southampton at Wembley, which led to numerous key departures in various areas of the pitch and made Daniel Farke’s job of returning the club to the Premier League that little bit harder.

Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray all departed Elland Road, which saw the club bank over £100m - a mammoth figure for a second-division outfit.

However, losing three key players from your starting lineup was always going to have an impact, but the German has done an excellent job during 2024/25 to date, with his side just three points off the summit.

Part of their success in recent months is their ability to recruit talent over the summer, with two players starring after their arrival in Yorkshire.

Leeds' best summer recruits in 2024

Japanese star Ao Tanaka has transformed the Leeds midfield after his summer move from German side Fortuna Düsseldorf, providing that solidity following the absence of Ethan Ampadu.

The 26-year-old may not have registered any goals or assists in the victory against Oxford United on Saturday, but he did manage to produce some incredible numbers, helping Farke’s side claim a ninth successive home win.

Tanaka managed 122 touches, completing 100 passes and making ten recoveries, gradually becoming the perfect box-to-box option for the Whites in the centre of the park.

As for fellow summer arrival, Jayden Bogle, the 24-year-old joined for £5m from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, providing the regular right-back that the club have greatly desired over the last few years.

However, it’s his attacking numbers that have impressed despite his regular defensive role, scoring three times - subsequently registering more goals than Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph this campaign.

Not all of Farke’s side have been as impressive during the ongoing campaign, including one player who currently earns more than the aforementioned pair at Elland Road.

The Leeds player who earns more than Tanaka & Bogle

American international Brenden Aaronson moved to Leeds with high hopes after the club forked out £24.7m for his services under Jesse Marsch in the summer of 2022.

However, he was unable to have the immediate impact many would have envisaged after his big-money transfer, only notching four combined goals and assists in 42 matches in all competitions.

The American flop was dubbed a "lightweight" by pundit Jon Newsome when speaking to BBC Radio Leeds in 2023, and would subsequently spend the season after relegation on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin, before returning to Elland Road this summer for the 2024/25 campaign.

He may have registered six goals and two assists, but such figures don’t tell the whole story, often going missing in matches and often leading to frustration among the fanbase.

Aaronson currently pockets a huge £45k-per-week under Farke, a figure that is higher than both Tanaka and Bogle, who currently earn £25k and £30k-per-week respectively.

Players who Aaronson earns more than at Leeds Player Wage Ethan Ampadu £40k-p/w Wilfried Gnonto £30k-p/w Jayden Bogle £30k-p/w Ao Tanaka £25k-p/w Joel Piroe £15k-p/w Stats via Capology

When combining Aaronson’s total earnings with his transfer fee, he’s already cost the hierarchy around £32m, which works out to £4.5m per goal he’s scored during his time in Yorkshire - a ludicrous amount.

There’s no denying that the club are highly unlikely to recoup anywhere near the figure they’ve splashed out for his services, but the boss could use any money generated massively to help boost their promotion ambitions.

Leeds have a very potent attack - as demonstrated by their tally of 41 goals - but it could be improved further in the weeks ahead, with the American potentially needing to be sold to allow for a new breed of talent in Yorkshire.