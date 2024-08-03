Leeds United boss Daniel Farke personally wants his club to sign a player called the "full package", with a new report sharing how much he'll cost.

Leeds forced to sell key players after missing out on promotion

Their 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final last season had disastrous consequences both on and off the field, with Leeds technical director Gretar Steinsson and co forced to sell a host of key players.

Archie Gray was perhaps the most regrettable of them all, with Leeds releasing a heartfelt statement after their decision to sell the English sensation to Tottenham for around £40 million with Joe Rodon coming the other way.

"Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars," wrote Leeds (via Ben Jacobs).

Archie Gray's stats for Leeds United in all competitions last season Appearances 52 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 4,273 via Transfermarkt

"Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.

"Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism."

After Gray, it is believed Crysencio Summerville is on the verge of a move to West Ham from Leeds, which will be a sore one to take for Farke considering the winger was crucial for his Whites side last season.

The Dutchman racked up 21 goals in all competitions under Farke, while former mainstay midfielder Glen Kamara will also be a considerable miss after his move to Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Given the sheer amount of outgoings, Leeds supporters will be hoping that their club are planning to sign replacements, particularly for Summerville.

Farke personally wants Leeds to sign Gabriel Sara

The Yorkshire side have been linked with one pretty exciting addition regularly in Norwich City attacker Gabriel Sara.

Sara, who bagged 14 goals and 13 assists across 53 appearances in all competitions last season for the Canaries, stood out as David Wagner's superstar player on their run to the Championship play-off semi-finals - where they were beaten by Leeds.

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, Farke personally wants Leeds to do a deal for Sara, but it won't be easy, as Norwich value the Brazilian at around £20 million.

"Everyone can see his ability but he is now controlling games. He’s everywhere off the ball," said former Norwich City boss Kenny McLean last year.

"That was a big thing when the new manager came in and he was really drumming that into him to be more aggressive, get against people and he is doing that. It was just consistency with him. For me, right now, he is the full package."