After watching his Leeds United salvage a late draw against Watford to stay within touching distance of new Championship leaders Ipswich Town, Daniel Farke provided a crucial injury update on three players.

Leeds injury news

Now into the final stage of the Championship season, every moment counts as Leeds will likely find out after their 2-2 draw against Watford. The Whites had the chance to take advantage of Leicester City's earlier loss against Bristol City, but were left kicking themselves after a frustrating game against the Hornets. Now, with seven games to go, the West Yorkshire club sit second, one point behind Ipswich and one ahead of Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

What won't help Leeds' pursuit of promotion is their growing injury concerns. Farke was forced to cope without Ilia Gruev, Pascal Struijk, Stuart Dallas and Wilfried Gnonto against Watford, which showed at times. Gnonto has been in particularly good form in the second half of the campaign, finally finding his best form in a Leeds shirt again.

The news doesn't get any better for Leeds fans either following Farke's post-game update that Gnonto is set to miss the next three weeks of action. The German said (via the Yorkshire Evening Post): "Willy Gnonto, the first diagnosis was at least three weeks out. A muscle injury, hamstring strain.

"I have trust in him because he is always professional in his rehab and also I have big belief and hope in our physios and our doctors, they are doing an excellent job.

"Perhaps there is a chance to bring him in slightly earlier but if I have to give you a realistic timeframe, realistically from the scan it says about three weeks, perhaps even a few days more, and more or less the same for Connor Roberts, also three weeks. We hope to bring them perhaps back even a bit earlier because we have a crazy schedule also in the upcoming weeks, but we have to wait."

Games that Gnonto will miss

At the most crucial stage of the season, Gnonto is on course to miss at least four of Leeds' final seven games in a major blow for Farke and potentially his side's title hopes. The Leeds boss will simply hope to see the Italian make a far quicker recovery to fight back to full fitness before the end of the campaign arrives.

Games Gnonto will miss Date Leeds United vs Hull City 01/04/2024 Coventry City vs Leeds United 06/04/2024 Leeds United vs Sunderland 09/04/2024 Leeds vs Blackburn Rovers 13/04/2024

Those at the club will be well aware of the quality that they'll now be without until at least mid-April, with Joe Gelhardt saying via BBC Radio Leeds when asked to describe the Italian when he first joined: "Very sharp, very fast. He’s lively. He’ll play anywhere across the front four. He’s a lovely lad and I’m sure he’ll do very well for us.”