Leeds United have been dealt a major blow as Daniel Farke has confirmed that they will be missing a key man for the foreseeable future, adding to their hefty injury woes at Elland Road.

Leeds marching on together despite injury woes

Leeds may well have lost midfield duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev for much of the remainder of 2024, but they have continued their strong early season Championship form without the pair.

Currently 3rd, the Yorkshire side have moved to mitigate the impact of their absences through the signing of free agent Josuha Guilavogui, with the veteran midfielder signing a contract until the end of the season at Elland Road and with Farke confirming that he is ready to face Bristol City on Saturday lunchtime. However, a new injury has dented the good feeling in west Yorkshire.

Another serious injury confirmed for Leeds United

Now, Farke has delivered another hammer blow on the injury front, with one of his side's brightest talents so far this season set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines. That comes in the form of Largie Ramazani, who limped off with an ankle injury 10 minutes after opening the scoring for Leeds in midweek, as they edged past Watford 2-1 to continue their strong early season form.

The Belgian, who was described as an "excellent" addition by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson, has managed three goals and one assist in eight Championship outings in his fledgling Leeds career, but that form will now need to be put on hold.

After the game, Farke was hopeful his injury wasn't too bad: "I hope for not a bad injury, we deserve a bit of luck," he told the media.

However, those hopes have been dashed as the German confirmed the bad news for his flying winger ahead of Leeds' clash with Bristol City, revealing that he expects to be without Ramazani for at least a month.

LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross shared the worst case scenario from Farke's press conference on X/Twitter: "Bad news with Ramazani. He twisted his ankle and it's a serious ligament injury. No need for surgery, but out for four to six weeks. The best case is at the end of November. Could last to December depending on rehab."

That will see the Belgian miss at least seven games for his new side, beginning with Bristol City on Saturday. Along Farke's timeframe, he is certain to miss games up until they face Blackburn Rovers at the end of November, while both home ties against Derby County and Middlesbrough in the first 10 days of December could also come too soon for him.

Leeds United games Ramazani could miss Opponent (Home/Away) Date Bristol City (Away) 26th October Plymouth Argyle (Home) 2nd November Millwall (Away) 6th November QPR (Home) 9th November Swansea City (Away) 24th November Luton Town (Home) 27th November Blackburn Rovers (Away) 30th November Derby County (Home) 7th December

The news comes as a major blow to the Yorkshire side, but they will be grateful that their upcoming fixtures are easier on paper than those they have already played this season, while they have been boosted by the returns of both Manor Solomon and Dan James from their own injuries, which provides Farke with a ready replacement for Ramazani.