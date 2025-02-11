Leeds United will be looking to return to winning ways after falling to a 2-0 defeat against Millwall in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke made 10 changes ahead of the cup clash but failed to get the better of their divisional rivals, exiting the competition and allowing for full focus on their Championship promotion push.

The trip to Watford will see the German want to extend their current 13-game unbeaten run in the league, building a gap at the top end of the table as the league edges towards its conclusion.