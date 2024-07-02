Leeds United boss Daniel Farke “would love” to sign a £40,000-a-week player after Joe Rodon, according to one journalist.

Gray to Tottenham, Rodon to Leeds

It has been a busy few days at Elland Road, with the Whites cashing in on academy product Archie Gray. It looked as if the 18-year-old was on course to join Brentford on Saturday before a transfer twist which saw Tottenham take full advantage.

Spurs have now won the race to sign Gray and will pay £40m for his services, whereas Leeds will re-sign centre-back Joe Rodon following a successful loan spell last season. Rodon will join on a permanent deal this time around, costing £10m, with both deals now officially announced.

The deals will help Leeds comply with PSR rules for the last financial year, and selling Gray could help the club keep the likes of star wingers Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, who have both been linked with exits since Leeds' playoff final defeat.

One player who isn’t involved in the deal for Gray, though, is Oliver Skipp, but it looks as if Farke is keen on the midfielder’s services.

Farke “would love” Skipp at Leeds

Reliable Spurs reporter Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, relayed by TBR, said that Farke “would love” to reunite with Skipp after working with him at Norwich City.

However, even if Tottenham were open to letting him go, Gold feels there would be a number of Premier League clubs keen.

“We mention Oliver Skipp. It doesn’t seem as though he’s involved in this deal in any way, although Daniel Farke would love to have him there after a terrific season with Norwich.

“I get the sense that if Spurs were to allow him to go, Oliver Skipp, there would be Premier League clubs queueing up to take him.”

Gold also wrote in a story for football.london on Saturday that a loan or permanent deal for Skipp, on £40,000-a-week, could be looked at by Leeds.

“Leeds are expected to look at Skipp in terms of both a permanent or loan move - depending on their financial situation. The lure of playing for Farke again would be appealing for the young midfielder, although it's likely that a string of Premier League clubs would also enter the equation if Tottenham decide to let the player go and that's likely the level he would expect to be playing at.”

It could still be one to keep an eye on as the window progresses, even if a deal looks to be complicated with Skipp a senior homegrown player in north London.