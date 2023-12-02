It's never dull at Leeds United is it?

The Whites maintained their promotion charge with a thrilling 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, with Daniel Farke's men just edging it in what was a pulsating encounter right from the off in West Yorkshire.

A frantic opening saw the hosts come from behind to claim a 2-1 lead inside seven first-half minutes, before heading in at the break with another slender 3-2 lead following Emmanuel Latte Lath's strike on the stroke of half-time.

While Leeds' hopes of hanging onto victory were bolstered by a second-half dismissal for Anfernee Dijksteel, it was still far from plain-sailing despite that man advantage, with the home crowd no doubt drawing a collective sigh of relief on the full-time whistle.

The star performers for Leeds vs Middlesbrough

As has so often been the way this season, it was yet another glittering showing from the men on the flanks, with Daniel James netting his sixth goal of the season in those mad opening few minutes, before Crysencio Summerville swiftly took his tally to seven goals and six assists in the Championship just minutes later.

The latter man was a constant menace down the left-hand side having also recorded five key passes to go alongside his goal as an indication of his creative prowess, having also completed three of his six dribble attempts and created one 'big chance'.

As LeedsLive's Beren Cross noted, the young Dutchman was simply 'untouchable' as 'every time he gets the ball he seems to hurt the opponents', with second-tier defences now no doubt dreading the sight of the fleet-footed winger.

A word must also be said for his compatriot Joel Piroe who bagged his eighth league goal of the season from the penalty spot, yet a stronger shoutout must also be given to young Archie Gray, who was once again "tremendous at right-back" - as Cross suggested on Twitter.

Archie Gray's performance in numbers vs 'Boro

As a player coveting Premier League attention - with a £50m price tag having been banded about - Leeds supporters have come to expect a lot from the 17-year-old of late, yet it is still worth remembering just what a feat it is to be shining at senior level at such a young age.

Continuing in his new role at full-back, despite typically operating in the midfield ranks in the youth set-up, the Englishman was at his brilliant best against Michael Carrick's side, notably winning eight of his 12 ground duels as a sign of his unerring defensive strength.

It is on the ball where the composed youngster truly shines, however, having remarkably walked away with a stellar pass accuracy rate of 96% from his 90-minute outing, only misplacing two of his 46 passes on the day.

Not that the in-demand sensation merely played it safe when he did take possession, having successfully completed all three of his attempted dribbles and provided one key pass from his defensive berth, while also earning three fouls for his side.

It was then no surprise to see Yorkshire Post's Leon Wobschall hand the teenager an 8/10 match rating as a reward for that fine showing, with Gray once again stealing the spotlight despite not even getting on the scoresheet this afternoon.

Not that anyone at Elland Road needed reminding, but the England U20 international simply showed yet again just what a class act he is. Long may it continue.