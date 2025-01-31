Leeds United’s current striker situation is an interesting one for boss Daniel Farke, with the German crying out for added reinforcements at the top of the pitch before the end of the window.

Joel Piroe is the current number one option, but the Dutchman often likes to drop deeper, not offering that focal point despite registering 10 Championship goals in 2024/25.

As for Patrick Bamford, he’s massively struggled with injuries throughout the ongoing campaign, whilst also failing to provide the goods when called upon, unable to register a single goal in his 11 games across all competitions.

Mateo Joseph is the final option at Farke’s disposal, but the Spaniard has been unable to live up to expectations as of late, scoring just twice in 29 appearances, subsequently resorting to minutes off the bench.

That could all be about to change for the Whites, with one player now linked with a move to Elland Road ahead of deadline day on Monday.

Leeds' search for a striker

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Leeds have entered talks with Southampton over a potential move to sign striker Cameron Archer to try and bolster the forward ranks.

The 23-year-old only signed for the Saints in the summer but has struggled to make an immediate impression, scoring just twice in the Premier League in his 21 appearances.

Kinsella confirmed that the deal is currently unviable, but could be revived ahead of deadline day, with the Aston Villa academy graduate open to a move away from St Mary’s.

He’s previously starred in England’s second tier after scoring 11 times in just 23 appearances for Middlesbrough whilst on loan during the 2022/23 season - potentially providing the difference the Whites have been looking for.

Such displays in the aforementioned campaign led to comparisons to one player who set England’s second tier alight, potentially allowing Archer to become Farke’s new version of the talisman.

Why Archer could be Farke’s new Pukki for Leeds

Teemu Pukki was a force to be reckoned with in the Championship during his time at Norwich City, playing a massive part in the success they achieved during Farke’s tenure.

The Finnish international moved to Carrow Road on a free transfer from Brondby IF back in the summer of 2018, while Farke was at the helm, with many people not knowing what to expect from him - but it’s safe to say he excelled beyond anyone’s imagination.

He notched 30 goals in all competitions during his debut year in East Anglia, firing them to promotion before reaching double figures in the top flight despite the eventual relegation.

Pukki would then register 26 goals as the Canaries secured an immediate return to the Premier League, before finishing his final two years at the club with yet more double-figure campaigns. In total, he netted 88 goals in 210 games for the Norfolk outfit, with 70 of those coming in just 138 games under the current Leeds boss.

It’s safe to say Farke had a huge impact on the striker during their time together, with the German able to do the same with Archer should he move to Elland Road in the coming days.

FBref ranked the former Boro loanee as a similar player to the Norwich ace based on their figures in 2022/23, further showcasing why he could follow in Pukki’s footsteps under the Whites boss.

Archer, who was previously dubbed “incredibly prolific” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, matched his tally of combined goals and assists, whilst producing a higher shot on target rate - backing up the claim about his clinical nature in front of goal.