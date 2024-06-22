Aston Villa are eyeing a £42 million Bayern Munich target who could seal a quick transfer away from his club, amid the club's advanced talks over selling Douglas Luiz in a double-swap deal plus cash.

Juventus set to seal Douglas Luiz deal with Aston Villa exit close

PSR has forced manager Unai Emery, NSWE, Monchi and the Villa board to sell star players, in an effort to avoid sanctions, after they announced a near-£120 million loss in their latest set of financial accounts.

Luiz, who was pivotal to Villa in their successful race to qualify for the Champions League, scored 10 goals and racked up a further 10 assists in all competitions for Emery - but the Brazilian looks set to be sacrificed to Juventus in a player-plus-cash deal.

Indeed, the former Man City starlet looks set to swap the Midlands for Turin, with Argentine midfielder Enzo Barrenechea and winger Samuel Iling Junior heading the other way on top of Villa receiving around £25 million in cash.

Sharing a further update this morning, Fabrizio Romano says Juventus are set complete the deal for Luiz soon, so attention turns to how Monchi and co can back Emery with further additions in the transfer market.

Luiz will be a huge loss for the Villans, but his transfer fee can be put towards bringing in fresh upgrades for Emery's squad. Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, coming after they reached an agreement with the Blues on a final fee.

"Chelsea and Aston Villa reached an agreement for the £37.5m sale of Ian Maatsen on Wednesday and I can say that the “Here We Go!” is expected soon," said Romano in an update on Maatsen to Villa (via GiveMeSport).

Ian Maaten's best Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Dortmund 3-0 Freiburg 8.61 Dortmund 4-0 Darmstadt 8.49 Union Berlin 0-2 Dortmund 8.43 FC Koln 0-4 Dortmund 7.72 Bochum 3-1 Dortmund 7.42

"What is missing is the full agreement between Maatsen and Aston Villa on personal terms. There are still some details to clarify but I believe conversations are going very well. The full-back is keen on the move to Villa Park so now we wait for the player’s contract to get finalised."

Aston Villa eyeing Mainz star Brajan Gruda

According to German newspaper Bild, via Sport Witness, Aston Villa are eyeing FSV Mainz star Brajan Gruda amid their talks to sell Luiz.

Developments with the winger's transfer away from Mainz could get serious and happen very quickly, while it is believed Bayern Munich have already held talks with the 20-year-old German over a move to the Allianz Arena. Mainz, though, value Gruda at around £42 million - so it won't be a cheap deal for Villa to pull off.