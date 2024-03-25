La Liga, the premier football league in Spain, is well-known for its players' lightning-fast reflexes, creative tactics, and technical prowess. Even in a league that has produced some of the best football players in history, speed is still a vital component that can decide a game in a matter of seconds.

Of course, we've seen the likes of Jude Bellingham get recognition for the fantastic goalscoring ability he has been displaying in his first season in Spain, but now it's time to give recognition to the players who possess high speeds, who perhaps don't get as much of the limelight.

With that being said, we have taken a look at the top 10 fastest players in La Liga this season, as of November 2023, courtesy of Samba Foot...

Disclaimer - top speed data isn't as available in La Liga compared to the Premier League, so the information below may not be 100% fact.

10 Fastest Football Players in La Liga (2024) Rank Player Club Top Speed (km/h) 1 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 36 2 Andrei Ratiu Rayo Vallecano 35.6 3 Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao 35.4 4 Assane Diao Real Betis 35.4 5 Samu Omorodion Alaves 35.4 6 Marvin Park Las Palmas 35.2 7 Savio Girona 35 8 Thierry Correia Valencia 35 9 Dodi Lukebakio Seville 34.9 10 Alberto Moreno Villarreal 34.9

10 Alberto Moreno

Top speed - 34.9 km/h

Alberto Moreno is a name that many Premier League supporters will recognise, as he spent a part of his football career at Liverpool.

However, unlike his inconsistent performances at Anfield, he's actually been rather impressive at his current club, Villarreal. He's managed to start 45% of the club's games in La Liga this season, in which he's amassed one goal and one assist.

Regardless, there's no doubting that he's a livewire at left-back, having clocked in at 34.9 km/h.

9 Dodi Lukebakio

Top speed - 34.9

Dodi Lukebakio secured a move to Spanish club Seville back in the summer transfer window after impressing in the Bundesliga. He hasn't exactly set the La Liga alight in what is his first season, with just three goals and one assist to his name, but he has excited fans and terrified defenders with his pace both on and off the ball.

His pace is evident having clocked in at an impressive 34.9 km/h already.

8 Thierry Correia

Top speed - 35 km/h

Another full-back on the list now, is Valencia's Thierry Correia.

The Portuguese defender has made the right-back position his own this season when he's been fit and ready, as he has had his fair share of injury issues and time out of the squad.

He has two assists to show for his performances, as well as eighth on this list as he clocked in at a rapid 35 km/h.

7 Savio

Top speed - 35 km/h

Savio is a name that Premier League fans will soon know, as he's already signed on the dotted line to join Manchester City.

The Brazilian teenager has really caught the eye at Spanish side Girona, and it doesn't take a genius to see why, as he's scored 10 goals and assisted seven in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Operating as a winger, the talented youngster looks to make use of his pace to beat defenders, which has seen him clock in at 35 km/h.

6 Marvin Park

Top speed - 35.2 km/h

Marvin Park is currently on loan at Las Palmas from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

At 23 years of age, you would have thought he'd have broken into the Real Madrid side by now if he's to have any kind of future at the club. And, his performances so far this season certainly won't have caught the eye of his parent club as he's only assisted twice and is yet to open his goalscoring tally from the right wing.

Despite his struggles, he does feature in this list, having clocked in at an impressive 35.2 km/h

5 Samu Omorodion

Top speed - 35.4 km/h

Samu Omorodion is a Nigerian-born striker who currently plays his football for Alaves.

Despite being just 19 years of age, Samu has already secured himself the main role leading the Spanish club's line, and he's rewarded the manager for his faith, having scored nine goals in La Liga.

With time still to grow and develop even more, it's scary to think that the teen is already reaching speeds of 35.4 km/h.

4 Assane Diao

Top speed - 35.4 km/h

Assane Diao is a player who has attracted the attention of Real Madrid, with rumours circling earlier on in the season.

It's not hard to see why, as at just 18 years of age, he's already a regular in the Real Betis first-team, and has even scored four senior goals, which have come in the Europa League, La Liga and Copa del Rey.

However, he has a lot more to his game than just trickery and a knack for scoring goals, as he's already reached speeds of 35.4 km/h.

3 Inaki Williams

Top speed - 35.4 km/h

Now, Inaki Williams is a name that FIFA and EA FC fans will be familiar with, as a constant nuisance to defend against in games over the years.

He's been a nightmare for La Liga defenders to defend against too in the current campaign, with his tally now sitting at 11 goals and five assists in 30 games in all competitions.

There aren't many players in world football who can keep up with the 29-year-old on his day, which is why he comes in at third position in the list after clocking in at a speed of 35.4 km/h.

2 Andrei Ratiu

Top speed - 35.6 km/h

Coming in at number two is Andrei Ratiu. The Romanian full-back has been on the fringes at current club Rayo Vallecano so far this season, which probably suggests that his pace is his biggest asset. He's started just 15% of the Spanish club's domestic league matches and has no goal contributions to show for it.

Despite his inconsistencies and struggles for regular minutes, he did clock in at 35.6 km/h when given the opportunity.

1 Vinícius Júnior

Top speed - 36 km/h

At number one, you could have guessed it. It's Vinícius Júnior.

The Real Madrid attacker has established himself as one of the best forwards in world football with his performances over the past few seasons, and the current campaign further backs it up. At the time of writing, he has 18 goals and eight assists to his name in just 28 appearances for Los Blancos, with plenty of time still to improve on that record.

As a constant nightmare for even some of the best defenders in world football, not just in La Liga, it comes as no surprise to see him sitting pretty at the top of the list, having clocked in at a scary pace of 36 km/h.