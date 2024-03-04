Football is a game of fine margins. When it comes to making it in the professional game, that extra bit of speed can take a player from being ordinary to world-class, which is evident in Micky van de Ven's game at Tottenham Hotspur.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have all been at the top of the game, and what do they all have in common? Well, as well as their elite footballing ability, their speed on and off the ball is astounding.

There are a few surprises on the list for the top 10 fastest footballers in the world in 2024, with four defenders and six midfielders. So, without further ado, here is the full list, with the help of resources from Sky Sports.

Disclaimer - top speed data appears to be more readily available in the Premier League compared to other European leagues, so the information below may not be 100% fact.

10 Fastest Football Players in the World (2024) Rank Player Club Top Speed (km/h) 1 Micky van de Ven Tottenham Hotspur 37.38 2 Kyle Walker Manchester City 37.31 3 Chedozie Ogbene Luton Town 36.93 4 Pedro Neto Wolverhampton Wanderers 36.86 5 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 36.76 6 Dara O'Shea Burnley 36.73 7 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 36.7 8 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 36.68 9 Amadou Onana Everton 36.65 10 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 36.63

To put these numbers into perspective - Kylian Mbappé has a top speed of 35.67 km/h, Erling Haaland has a top speed of 36.22 km/h, Lionel Messi has a top speed of 32.50 km/h and Cristiano Ronaldo has a top speed of 34.62 km/h.

10 Mykhailo Mudryk

Top speed - 36.63 km/h

Mykhailo Mudryk is yet to really reach his full potential at Chelsea after joining from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5 million back in January 2023. However, one thing that is abundantly clear on the field is his pace and power on the ball.

A bit like Adama Traore, the Ukrainian often gets himself into good positions with his speed but just can't find the end product, to either set up a team-mate or find the back of the net.

Regardless, there's no doubting that he's one of the fastest in world football, having clocked in at 36.63 km/h.

9 Amadou Onana

Top speed - 36.65 km/h

Amadou Onana has been a revelation for Everton in the middle of midfield since joining for £33 million back in 2022, and the scary thing is, he's still only 22 years of age with plenty of time still to grow and develop.

He's not a player who you'd think would sit near the top of the ranks in world football for speed, but he is a very aggressive and powerful ball carrier, which has seen him clock in at an impressive 36.65 km/h in the Premier League this season.

8 Anthony Gordon

Top speed - 36.68 km/h

Now, Anthony Gordon is a player whose game really revolves around his pace.

The Englishman has been superb since joining Newcastle for around £45 million, having scored and assisted 17 in just 53 games in all competitions from the left-hand side of the attack.

Many defenders in the Premier League have experienced the speed of the young man this season, including some of the world's best defenders at Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in the Champions League. However, it was in England that he clocked in at a rapid 36.68 km/h recently, which shows just how quick he really is.

7 Antonio Rüdiger

Top speed - 36.7 km/h

Antonio Rüdiger is more known for his bizarre running style at times, rather than being the seventh-fastest player in the world.

When he wants to run properly, the German really can move. Back in 2022, during his time at Chelsea, he clocked in as the fastest player in the Premier League at a staggering 36.7 km/h.

It doesn't appear as though he's improved on that speed since then, though there does seem to be far more speed readings available in England, as opposed to different leagues like in Spain, so we can't be 100% sure.

6 Dara O'Shea

Top speed - 36.73 km/h

Now, this is a name that no one would have expected to see on the top 10 fastest players in the world list.

Dara O'Shea has been a regular in a Burnley side who have been extremely underwhelming so far this season in the Premier League, with relegation looking extremely likely. But, the one positive for O'Shea personally is that he has managed to keep pace with some of the best attackers in the Premier League, with his deceiving turn of pace.

Indeed, clocking in at an impressive 36.73 km/h, perhaps attackers should show him a bit more respect.

5 Dominik Szoboszlai

Top speed - 36.76 km/h

Another player who perhaps wouldn't be a name on the lips of many when it comes to discussing the fastest players in the world is Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian has fitted in seamlessly at Anfield since making the move from RB Leipzig for a whopping £60 million back in the summer months, with five goals and four assists to his name already.

As Liverpool fans will know, his speed when tracking back and moving forward to join the attack is phenomenal, which has seen him clock in at a scary 36.76 km/h in the Premier League.

4 Pedro Neto

Top speed - 36.86 km/h

One player who's really enjoying a breakthrough season in the Premier League is Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto. The Portuguese international joined the Midlands club for a bargain fee of around £18 million back in 2019.

With three goals and eleven assists to his name in just 22 games this season, it's clear to see what all the buzz is about. However, he's another name on the list who wouldn't have half the stats he does without his electric pace, which is evident from his assist for Wolves' second goal against Tottenham Hotspur recently, as he ran the full length of the pitch almost.

The young attacker clocked in at a very respectable 36.86 km/h in the Premier League this season.

3 Chedozie Ogbene

Top speed - 36.93 km/h

Luton Town haven't had a huge amount to shout about this season, but one player who's been one of the shining lights for them thus far is Chedozie Ogbene. He's a constant menace down the right-hand side of midfield, with his ability to put the ball into space and run onto it using his electrifying pace, which has caused many Premier League left-backs nightmares.

There aren't many players in world football who can keep up with the 26-year-old on his day, which is why he comes in at third position in the list after clocking in at a speed of 36.93 km/h.

2 Kyle Walker

Top speed - 37.31 km/h

Now, the most obvious name on the list would have to be Kyle Walker. The Englishman has travelled at the speed of light throughout his football career, and only seems to be getting quicker with age.

He often goes under the radar at Manchester City with the likes of Phil Foden, Rodri, Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne taking most of the plaudits. However, Walker's speed at the back is often what gets the Citizens out of trouble when playing a high line.

There are very few players that have beaten Walker for pace over the years, and he even clocked in at 37.31 km/h during Manchester City’s title winning run in the 2022-2023 Premier League season.

1 Micky van de Ven

Top speed - 37.38 km/h

A rather fresh name on the Premier League scene sits in number one, as the fastest football player in the world.

Micky van de Ven made the move from Wolfsburg to Tottenham Hotspur back in the summer for around £43.1 million. And, it's safe to say that the London club have pretty much already got their moneys worth, as he's been arguably their best player this season.

Everyone needs a Van de Ven in their side, with the pace to be able to give the striker a yard and still be able to catch them before they get a shot off on goal. This is vitally important when playing in an Ange Postecoglou side as he often tells his defenders to keep a high line and play the offside trap, with his new attacking and unique style.

He just managed to edge Kyle Walker out by 0.07, as he clocked in at 37.38 km/h earlier on this season.