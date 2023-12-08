The Premier League has quickly become the best league in world football, thanks to the historic clubs, thrilling matches and world-class players that have made the competition their home in recent years.

The fans at the grounds and at home are treated to brilliant acts of skill and clever tactics every weekend. Alongside all of that, the players seem to get faster and faster each year.

Few things are as satisfying to watch as a player in full flow bursting through the opponent's defence or getting on the end of a fantastically worked team goal, but who in the league is the fastest?

Football FanCast has created a list of the ten fastest players in the Premier League this season, using data recently released by the league itself. These are the top 10 speeds recorded, as of 18th November 2023:

Player Club Opponent Top Speed Chiedozie Ogbene Luton Town Fulham 36.93 km/h Pedro Neto Wolverhampton Wanderers Luton Town 36.86 km/h Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers 36.76 km/h Dara O'Shea Burnley Crystal Palace 36.73 km/h Anthony Gordon Newcastle United Burnley 36.68 km/h Amadou Onana Everton Liverpool 36.65 km/h Tahith Chong Luton Town Tottenham Hotspur 36.37 km/h Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 36.10 km/h Bryan Mbeumo Brentford West Ham United 35.94 km/h Sander Berge Burnley Chelsea 35.90 km/h

10 Sander Berge

35.90 km/h, Burnley vs Chelsea

Kicking off our list is perhaps the first surprise of many, as former Sheffield United star and current Burnley midfielder Sander Berge has just about made it onto this list as the tenth-fastest player in the Premier League.

Known more for his brilliant passing and general match intelligence, it turns out that the Norwegian midfielder also has a bit of pace about him. Who'd have known?

The 25-year-old clocked the fastest speed of the day (35.90km/h) in the Clarets' 4-1 loss against Chelsea earlier this season, meaning he managed to outpace the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling. However, we reckon he'd rather have the three points, to be honest.

Things might not be going his way on the pitch at the moment, but at least he'll always have the best announcement video of any player in the league.

9 Bryan Mbeumo

35.94 km/h, Brentford vs West Ham United

When it was announced that Ivan Toney was going to miss the first half of this season, there was a general expectation that Brentford would struggle without his goals; after all, the former Newcastle United man was the Bees' top scorer for three seasons in a row since the 2020/21 Championship season.

However, instead of being drawn into a relegation dogfight, the west Londoners have managed to claw themselves into a relatively comfortable mid-table position this season, and a lot of that is thanks to the exploits of Bryan Mbeumo.

The 24-year-old has scored seven of the side's 23 Premier League goals so far this season, and part of the reason he is efficient is his rapid pace. It allows him to get in behind defences and wreak havoc, which is precisely what he did against West Ham United in early November.

The Cameroon international recorded a top speed of 35.94km/h against the Hammers and played a pivotal role in stretching their backline, allowing his teammates to put three past Alphonse Areola on the day.

8 Dominic Solanke

36.10 km/h, Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

We've reached our first out-and-out striker on the list: Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke.

The former Liverpool forward has been with the Cherries for over four seasons now and has proven to be a reliable scorer of goals for the side; in fact, he might just be one of the most underrated strikers in the league.

In his 15 starts this year, he has scored seven goals, meaning he has found the back of the net more than Darwin Núñez, Eddie Nketiah, Evan Ferguson and Bukayo Saka. Combine that lethality with his surprisingly brisk pace, and you have a player who could arguably play for a team in the top half of the table.

His speed was clear for all to see when the Cherries played Tottenham Hotspur in August, as he registered a sprint speed of 36.10km/h, faster than everyone else on the pitch that day, including Son Heung-min and Pedro Porro.

7 Tahith Chong

36.37 km/h, Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town's first - yes, first - entry on this list is 23-year-old Dutch midfielder Tahith Chong.

The former Manchester United player joined the Hatters this summer and has enjoyed a relatively successful start to life at the Kenny.

He has started six games in the league and made another seven appearances off the bench, and while he hasn't registered an assist yet, he did score a brilliantly worked team goal against Liverpool, which is sure to endear him to his new fans.

However, in the team's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, Chong showed the world how fast he was.

Coming on with 25 minutes to go and his team a goal down, the dynamic midfielder did all he could to level the scores, and while he couldn't quite do that, his effort was apparent thanks to an impressive sprint speed of 36.37km/h.

6 Amadou Onana

36.65km/h, Everton vs Liverpool

Everton have been a club in turmoil over the last few years, with back-to-back relegation battles now set to become three in a row off the back of their record ten-point deduction.

So, to say it's been tough for the Toffees would probably be an understatement.

However, one of the few bright spots has been Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana. Whether it's his silky skills, tireless running or even his endearing personality, it's hard not to like the man.

It turns out that he is also rather quick, as proved in the derby against Liverpool earlier this season, Onana registered a sprint speed of 36.65km/h.

The idea of a determined 6 foot 4 Amadou Onana running at you at almost 23mph would be enough to get any defenders panicking.

5 Anthony Gordon

36.68km/h, Newcastle United vs Burnley

From a player loved by the Goodison faithful to one, well, perhaps it's best to not go there: Anthony Gordon.

The former Toffees star joined Newcastle United for a whopping £45m in January, and we reckon it's probably fair to call his initial six months on Tyneside a disappointment.

However, since the start of the season, the dynamic winger has been like a man on a mission and easily one of the Toon's best players, so much so that there was a real push for him to be included in the England squad ahead of the European Championship this summer.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in his 13 starts this season and showed the world just how quick he is against Burnley, clocking a sprint speed of 36.68 km/h.

If he keeps up this kind of form, we would be stunned if he doesn't go to Germany next summer, although who really knows how Gareth Southgate selects his squads these days.

4 Dara O'Shea

36.73km/h, Burnley vs Crystal Palace

We did say there would be a few surprises on this list, and had you asked us to guess the players before seeing it, we aren't sure we'd have ever said Burnley's Dara O'Shea.

That said, the Irish defender is on the list, and not only that, but he has cracked the top five thanks to the spectacularly fast 36.73 km/h sprint he registered in the Clarets' 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in November.

To put that speed into context, 36.73km/h would have made O'Shea the second-fastest player over the entirety of last season, beating out players like Brennan Johnson, Mudryk, Erling Haaland and Reiss Nelson.

Not bad for a defender who was playing in League Two for Exeter City only five years ago.

3 Dominik Szoboszlai

36.76km/h, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Into the podium positions now, and coming as the third-fastest player in the Premier League is another of the new boys: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian midfielder joined Jurgen Klopp's team in the summer and has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in England, wowing fans with his intricate passing, powerful shots and blistering pace.

In his 15 league starts, the 23-year-old has scored two goals, provided two assists, maintained a passing accuracy of 88.1%, won one Player of the Match award and averaged a match rating of 7.16, per WhoScored.

However, it was in the club's 3-1 win over Wolves that he registered his fastest sprint time, coming in at a rapid 36.76km/h.

2 Pedro Neto

36.86 km/h, Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Coming in as the second-fastest player in the Premier League is Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese wizard was in fine form for the Old Gold this season and looked as though he was either destined to carry them up the table or make a big move in the winter, before suffering an agonising hamstring injury that could see him sidelined until the new year.

In just ten league appearances, the 23-year-old has already scored one goal, registered seven assists, maintained a passing accuracy of 83.4% and averaged a match rating of 7.23, per WhoScored.

Combine numbers like that with the sprint speed of 36.86km/h he registered against Luton Town, and you have one of the best attackers in the league.

Hopefully, he can get back to entertaining Molineux sooner rather than later.

1 Chiedozie Ogbene

36.93 km/h, Fulham vs Luton Town

Here we are then, the number one spot, the fastest player in the Premier League, and it is another Luton Town star in Chiedozie Ogbene.

The 26-year-old Irishman has been one of Luton's best players this season, and while he only has one goal in his ten starts so far, he has averaged a match rating of 6.59, which for a team fighting tooth and nail to avoid relegation is not too shabby at all.

One of his most significant attributes is his explosive pace, and that was on full show in the Hatters' 1-0 loss to Fulham earlier this season when he clocked an unbelievably quick sprint speed of 36.93km/h to get past Timothy Castagne.

With Chong and Ogbene in the midfield, Luton are quietly building a rapid team, and maybe the addition of a pacey forward could be the difference between 18th place and 17th place come May.