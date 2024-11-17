Two-time Champions League winners FC Porto may not be the force they once were, but they still have a number of quality players on their books.

The Dragons have an annual payroll of €31,190,000 for the 2024/25 season, with the average player earning €20,683 a week. But who earns the most at the Estadio do Dragao? Football FanCast has ranked every FC Porto player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Fabio Vieira €53,462 €2,780,000 2 Tiago Djalo €44,423 €2,310,000 3 Marko Grujic €40,577 €2,110,000 4 Pepe €40,385 €2,100,000 5 Wendell €38,462 €2,000,000 6 Ivan Marcano €36,538 €1,900,000 7 Samu Omorodion €31,346 €1,630,000 8 Diogo Costa €27,692 €1,440,000 =9 Galeno €24,038 €1,250,000 =9 Nehuen Perez €24,038 €1,250,000 11 Nico Gonzalez €22,115 €1,150,000 =12 Fran Navarro €18,462 €960,000 =12 Joao Mario €18,462 €960,000 =14 Ze Pedro €16,731 €870,000 =14 Andre Franco €16,731 €870,000 =14 Danny Loader €16,731 €870,000 =14 Francisco Moura €16,731 €870,000 18 Zaidu Sanusi €15,000 €780,000 19 Alan Varela €14,808 €770,000 20 Otavio €13,846 €720,000 21 Ivan Jaime €12,885 €670,000 22 Claudio Ramos €11,154 €580,000 =23 Vasco Sousa €9,231 €480,000 =23 Samuel €9,231 €480,000 25 Stephen Eustaquio €8,462 €440,000 26 Deniz Gul €6,731 €350,000 =27 Martim Fernandes €5,769 €300,000 =27 Goncalo Borges €5,769 €300,000

Here's a detailed look at FC Porto's top 10 earners...

10 Nehuen Perez

€24,038 per week

Starting the top 10 countdown is centre-back Nehuen Perez, who made the move to FC Porto from Udinese in 2024.

The Argentina international is only on loan at the Estadio do Dragao, but there is an option to make his move permanent in 2025.

9 Galeno

€24,038 per week

It looked as if Galeno’s time with FC Porto had been and gone after a two-year spell between 2017 and 2019 which saw him loaned out to Portimonense and Rio Ave.

The Brazilian winger was permanently sold to Braga before being brought back in 2022 in a deal worth €9m, where he has been a regular ever since.

8 Diogo Costa

€27,692 per week

Academy graduate Diogo Costa made his senior debut for FC Porto in 2019 and hasn’t looked back.

The Portugal international has gone on to be first-choice for club and country in recent years and has even been linked with a big-money move away, so eventually, FC Porto could cash in on one of the best goalkeepers in the game today.

7 Samu Omorodion

€31,346 per week

It looked as if Samu Omorodion would be joining Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in 2024, but after a deal broke down, FC Porto came in and secured the forward’s services.

The youngster made an instant impact in Portugal, scoring 11 goals in his first 10 appearances in all competitions.

6 Ivan Marcano

€36,538 per week

Experienced centre-back Ivan Marcano has made more than 250 appearances for FC Porto since 2014 and is the current club captain.

The Spaniard spent the 2018/19 season in Italy with AS Roma but quickly returned to the Estadio do Dragao, becoming an iconic Porto figure.

5 Wendell

€38,462 per week

Brazilian full-back Wendell made the move to FC Porto in 2021 in a €4m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

Since then, Wendell has made more than 100 appearances for his current employers, though his €2m-per-season contract is set to expire in 2025.

4 Pepe

€40,385 per week

Not to be mistaken with the iconic centre-back who also played for FC Porto, Brazilian winger Pepe is currently the fourth-highest-paid player at the club.

After joining from Gremio in 2021, Pepe has made more than 160 appearances for the club, contributing to over 50 goals. The attacker is under contract until 2027.

3 Marko Grujic

€40,577 per week

After an uneventful spell with Liverpool, FC Porto signed Marko Grujic from the Premier League giants in a permanent deal in 2021.

Grujic impressed on an initial loan spell and signed an improved four-year deal in 2022, earning €2.11m per season.

2 Tiago Djalo

€44,423 per week

Centre-back Tiago Djalo is on loan with FC Porto for the 2024/25 campaign, though there isn’t an option to make a move permanent.

Djalo’s parent club is Juventus, whom he only joined in January 2024 from Lille. The Portuguese defender scored in his first two appearances for FC Porto.

1 Fabio Vieira

€53,462 per week

Top of the charts and FC Porto’s highest-paid player for the 2024/25 season is Fabio Vieira.

The midfielder is only on loan from Arsenal, and there isn’t an option to make a deal permanent in 2025, with FC Porto paying the player €2.78m in wages for the season.