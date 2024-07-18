A £25 million forward likened to Luis Suarez has held talks over joining Chelsea via his agents, with the west Londoners offered a real transfer opportunity.

Chelsea targeting new winger for Enzo Maresca

One of the club's real priorities before deadline day, as widely reported, is to bring in a new winger who can compete with Enzo Maresca's current crop.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and others already occupy that position, but Sterling has been linked with a high-profile Chelsea exit and there is a belief among some media outlets that the 29-year-old could be sold if they sign a new star winger.

Raheem Sterling's best league games for Chelsea this season Match Rating (WhoScored) Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town 8.80 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea 8.33 Chelsea 4-4 Man City 7.76 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 7.60 West Ham 3-1 Chelsea 7.56

Chelsea did make an attempt to bring in Michael Olise from Crystal Palace after another impressive season at Selhurst Park. However, the 22-year-old chose to join Bayern Munich instead, forcing co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley back to the drawing board.

Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams is liked by Chelsea, according to The Athletic, and Stamford Bridge chiefs feel they'd be well-placed to strike a deal after already laying extensive groundwork.

Trouble regarding a move for the 21-year-old is caused by his sheer volume of suitors, with Barcelona and London rivals Arsenal also rumoured to have a serious interest in Spain's Euro 2024 hero.

Once Chelsea announce the arrivals of Aaron Anselmino and Caleb Wiley, their total summer expenditure will be near the £120 million mark. Anselmino will set Chelsea back around £17 million, and Wiley is set to cost £8.5 million (The Athletic), coming after the Blues spent £93 million on Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Renato Veiga already.

It may therefore be wise to tread cautiously regarding their move for a new winger, even if they've balanced the books through player sales. Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi is a target for Chelsea and may cost just £25 million to prise away from the Bundesliga.

The German racked up seven goal contributions in all competitions last term, which isn't exactly head-turning, but an alternative with proven top-level experience could be Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa holds talks to join Chelsea via his representatives

According to HITC, Chiesa has held talks to join Chelsea via his representatives, with the Italy international also open to making a Premier League move.

Other reports state he could cost around the same as Adeyemi, £25 million, and for a player who got into double digits for goals scored last campaign. Chiesa can play as a second striker as well, with Joe Cole likening him to former Liverpool star Luis Suarez.

"The biggest attribute he’s got is he plays with a humility," said Cole in 2021.

"He’s hustling and bustling like a young Luis Suarez character, he can make something out of nothing. Every club in Europe will want a slice of him when he become available."