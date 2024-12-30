A "world-class" Liverpool player who is contracted at Anfield until 2028 is looking to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Liverpool transfer news

Reds supporters have felt a little deprived on the transfer front in recent years, with a lack of business on show under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot. While a busy January may not be expected at Anfield, a host of big names are still being linked with moves to the club.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was seen as a leading option for Liverpool back in 2022, prior to him joining the La Liga giants instead, but the Merseysiders are again reportedly showing an interest in him. Whether he feels a move away is best for his development remains to be seen, but he could add further technical quality and physicality in the middle of the park.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has been seen as a possible option for the Reds, too, with the France international considered an upgrade on the divisive Darwin Nunez. He is surplus to requirements under Luis Enrique, so an exit could be on the cards in January.

A sensational move for Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala has also been mooted, with the youngster of the world's most talented footballers, already achieving so much in his career at the age of just 21. Now, an exit rumour has emerged at Anfield, though.

"World-class" Liverpool player eyeing January exit

According to a new report from Foot Mercato, Federico Chiesa is 'already looking for a way out' of Liverpool, with the Italian eyeing an exit in the January window and Napoli in pole position to seal a deal.

The 27-year-old only joined the Reds from Juventus for £12.5m in the summer transfer window, but a mixture of injuries and fitness have prevented him from making any real impact to date.

While Chiesa's start to life at Liverpool has been forgettable, it would still be a big surprise to see him depart so soon, having not even been at the club for half a season and under contract until 2028.

The winger admittedly won't be happy with how things have gone so far, but Slot has made it clear that he needs time to get up to speed fitness-wise, having not had a proper pre-season.

If Chiesa can get fully fit, there is no reason why he can't still be an inspired and good value-for-money signing by Liverpool, with Alessandro Pierini once saying of him: "He’s world-class. He has all the ability and desire of a great player. If he improves then he’ll be even better than his father [Enrico]. “I have loads of respect for Enrico and all he has done to help Federico come on as a player until now."

The Italy international clearly has a lot of work to do to be a key man, and while a decision may need to be made in the summer if he is still struggling to make an impact, seeing him depart in January would make little sense at all, but it looks as if that's what he might want.