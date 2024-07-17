A "huge" forward has now held talks over joining Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham via his representatives, as Spurs remain in the market for more attacking signings.

Spurs targeting new winger after Timo Werner

Despite sealing a season-long extension on Timo Werner's loan deal at the club, and one which includes a new buy-option set at around £8.5 million, it remains the case that technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team are scouring for new forward additions.

This week alone, Spurs have been tipped with interest in re-signing Marcus Edwards and could rival Crystal Palace in the race for his signature. Meanwhile, more established Premier League stars like Wolves winger Federico Chiesa and Palace star Eberechi Eze remain heavily linked.

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano backs that the Lilywhites want one more star option in this position, and says internal talks have been ongoing over how much they're willing to invest in a new wide-attacker.

"There is appreciation from Spurs for Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace," said Romano on Playback recently (via GiveMeSport).

Eberechi Eze in all competitions for Crystal Palace last season Stat Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 208 Minutes played 2,285

"And also with all of the other options we always mention here like Pedro Neto, this is absolutely confirmed. So Tottenham like Eze and like Pedro Neto, and they have decided how much they want to spend in that position. So there is internal conversation, but they will bring in one more player in that position for sure - one more offensive player."

Both Neto and Eze are likely to cost premium fees, though, so perhaps Levy will also want to look abroad for options. Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa could be a wonderful alternative, considering he could cost just £25 million this summer.

Chiesa holds talks to join Tottenham via his representatives

According to HITC, Chiesa has held talks to join Tottenham via his representatives, with the £150,000-per-week forward also open to an English move. The left-winger, who can also play as a second striker, scored 10 goals and assisted three others in all competitions for Juve last season. Chiesa also boasts over half a century of caps at international level and has attracted praise for his showings in recent years.

"He’s a huge player and he’s been linked with a few clubs in England. I’m sure they’re thinking ‘why didn’t we get him?", said pundit Rio Ferdinand in 2021.

"He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros [2020] he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament.

"It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind. He’s that modern day striker who can play anywhere across the front line and he’s as comfortable out wide as he is through the middle. He unnerves defenders with that pace, he’s so direct."

Meanwhile, fellow pundit and ex-England international Joe Cole joined in on the praise, likening Chiesa to Luis Suarez.

"The biggest attribute he’s got is he plays with a humility," said Cole.

"He’s hustling and bustling like a young Luis Suarez character, he can make something out of nothing. Every club in Europe will want a slice of him when he become available."