A forward who was once valued at around £85 million has been offered to Tottenham, with chairman Daniel Levy and the Spurs hierarchy tempted by the proposal.

Tottenham in market for striker and a potential new winger

On Thursday, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shared an encouraging update on the Lilywhites' transfer plans for the remainder of the window, with just a matter of weeks left before deadline day on August 30.

So far, Spurs haven't exactly been one of the more active Premier League sides when it comes to incoming transfers. The north Londoners sealed a £40 million deal for English sensation Archie Gray from Leeds United, with Joe Rodon heading the other way in a separate £10 million move.

Before that, they extended Timo Werner's loan deal until the end of next season, which includes a revised option to buy set at around £8.5 million. Tottenham also put pen to paper on a move for 18-year-old South Korean starlet Min-hyeok Yang, but he's seen more as one for the future.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

Supporters will be eager to see a few more senior players come in ahead of the new season and Ange Postecoglou's second full campaign in charge, as Spurs look to build upon their fifth-placed finish last season. There is also the added pressure of Europa League football and the extra games that come with it, so Spurs need more strength in depth if they want to challenge near the top of the table.

Romano, taking to X, moved to alleviate concerns and stated that Tottenham are in the market for a new striker and potentially a new winger, depending on the opportunities available to them.

As well as Solanke, it is believed Brentford star Ivan Toney is keen on joining Tottenham to potentially replace Richarlison, so the England star could be one to watch too.

In terms of wingers, Spurs are being repeatedly linked with Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa offered to Tottenham with Levy tempted to sign him

Once valued at around £85 million by Juventus, the forward's contract expires next year, meaning he could leave for around £25 million.

According to journalist Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast (via TBR), Tottenham are tempted to sign Chiesa after being offered him.

“I was quite excited for Spurs in the sense of tracking Chiesa’s availability,” Jones said.

“The versatility of Chiesa would be ideal for that team. I actually had it played up to me last week the transfer and the prospect of it. Chiesa has been offered all around the Premier League and Tottenham, I was told, had a bit of a nibble on that. When you consider what they’d have to pay for Neto or Eze, Chiesa would be cheaper than that.”

Chiesa scored 10 goals and assisted three others in all competitions under Massimiliano Allegri last season, and boasts over half a century of caps for Italy. This move seems very doable as well, considering the apparent eagerness from his camp to get him to England.