Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a left-footed attacking gem for Gary O’Neil, following on from their £10m agreement for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Wolves signings so far

The Old Gold have made three permanent signings so far this summer, with Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Tommy Doyle signing from SC Braga, Sport Recife and Manchester City respectively. Jorgen Strand Larsen also arrived on loan from Celta Vigo and scored his first Premier League goal for Wolves in the club’s heavy 6-2 defeat to Chelsea.

In regards to exits, Wolves have once again cashed in on a number of stars, with centre-back Max Kilman joining West Ham in a £40m deal and winger Pedro Neto signing for Chelsea for around £54m.

Speaking after the loss at Molineux on Sunday, O’Neil addressed the club’s transfer plans, saying: "Everyone knows the financial restrictions we have and have been there since I arrived. We have raised good funds in this window and the squad will need help.

"Once the window shuts it doesn't open for a good few months, when it shuts we need to be comfortable with where we are. There's a lot of work for myself, I need to get more out of the group we have. Then there's an understanding the Premier League is tough and if you sell good players it makes you weaker.

"We'll see if it's a breakeven window by the time it shuts next Friday. We have raised some good funds and hopefully we can use them well in the next few days."

A transfer breakthrough has now been made for Wolves though, with an agreement reached on Wednesday for Johnstone, but they also look to be closing in on one who may not bolster O’Neil’s first-team squad straight away.

Wolves agree deal to sign Ethan Sutherland

According to Football Insider on Wednesday, Wolves have agreed a permanent deal to sign 18-year-old winger Ethan Sutherland from St Mirren. The report claims that the youngster is heading south for a medical, with personal terms also agreed over a transfer. Since then, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has added that a fee will be in the region of £300,000.

Sutherland is a left-footed winger who has progressed through the St Mirren youth system since 2022 after leaving Rangers. He spent the second half of last season on loan with League One side Alloa Athletic, scoring two goals and registering six assists.

You'd expect Sutherland could start out in the Molineux academy after signing, but he’ll be looking to progress into Wolves’ first-team setup in years to come. Hopefully, Wolves will follow this deal up with a few more senior signings before the deadline to keep O'Neil happy over the coming months and heading into 2025, possibly looking to replace Neto and Kilman.