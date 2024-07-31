Aston Villa have been linked with an audacious move for a João Félix alternative as a deal for the Portuguese forward looks increasingly difficult to do this summer, it has been reported.

Villa chase attacking additions

Unai Emery's side have already made eight new signings this summer, but are far from done in the transfer window. Headlined by the arrivals of Amadou Onana from Premier League rivals Everton and Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, the Villans are keen to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League berth, their first in Europe's elite competition since the 1980s.

Aston Villa's new signings (summer 2024) Player Fee Amadou Onana £50m Ian Maatsen £37m Cameron Archer £14m Jaden Philogene £13.5m Lewis Dobbin £8m Samuel Iling-Junior £11.8m + add-ons Enzo Barrenechea £6.7m + add-ons Ross Barkley £5m

They have also added two new forwards in the shape of Cameron Archer and Jadon Philogene, but the former is expected to leave the club again before the transfer deadline, while Moussa Diaby has already departed for Al-Ittihad.

Emery is reportedly pushing for a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that it would be an "expensive package" that will be "not easy" to complete, though Villa are still trying and could add another forward nonetheless.

But should they fail in a move for the Portuguese attacker, they will have to look elsewhere to bolster their frontline following Diaby's exit. Now, they have been tipped to explore an audacious move before the end of the summer transfer window.

Villa tipped to sign £300,000 per week ace

That comes courtesy of TEAMtalk, who claim that Emery's side are exploring a move for former Aston Villa man Jack Grealish if they cannot land Felix. The Englishman left Aston Villa in 2022 in a move worth £100m, but after a strong first season he has struggled at the Etihad.

Injuries and selection limited him to just 20 Premier League appearances, of which only 10 were starts. He managed three goals and one assist in that time, but the arrival of Savio at the Etihad this summer has potentially limited his opportunities in Manchester even further ahead of the upcoming campaign.

And TEAMtalk claim that "Villa are keen to re-sign their former winger" on an initial loan deal that would also include an obligation to buy the Englishman in 12 months time.

They may well have to hope Grealish is willing to take a hit on his £300,000 a week wages, which still has three years left to run at City. It remains to be seen whether or not City would be willing to cut their losses on Grealish, with Guardiola tipping him for an improved season this time around.

"He will be back," said the City manager back in May. "He’s struggled this season and Jeremy has made an incredible step forward as everyone has seen in the last games. But Jack will be back at the level of last season, I'm pretty sure."

On his day, he can be a world beater, with TNT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand dubbing him "almost unplayable" at times.

"He has times when he takes his time. When he changes the rhythm of the game, slows it down then speeds it up and releases, he is almost unplayable when he does that", the ex-Manchester United man raved.

Should he make the move to Villa, it would be a massive statement of intent from Unai Emery's side.