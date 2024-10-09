Whilst the pending arrival of the Friedkin Group should at least ease Everton's financial woes, it may not prevent the exit of one of their key players with Fenerbahce now plotting a January move.

Everton transfer news

Things have looked up for the Toffees in recent weeks, having seen Friedkin agree a deal to buy the club before then defeating Crystal Palace for their first victory of the season. As if things couldn't get any better, Jordan Pickford then saved the penalty of former Toffee Anthony Gordon to earn his side a well-deserved point against Newcastle United.

Now into the international break, however, the transfer rumours have already picked up in what could see Everton dealt a January blow. As Sean Dyche battles to keep his side afloat once again in the Premier League, the last thing he needs is more departures to follow that of Amadou Onana's in the summer transfer window. Alas, if Jose Mourinho makes his move, then the former Burnley boss may be left with no choice.

According to Fotomac, via Sport Witness, Fenerbahce are now just awaiting the green light of Jose Mourinho to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the January transfer window. The £100,000-a-week forward is, of course, set to become a free agent at the end of the season as things stand, meaning that the last chance that Everton will get to make profit on their star will arrive this winter. Whether they take that opportunity remains to be seen, though.

If Mourinho gives the go-ahead and Fenerbahce make their move, Everton would at least be selling to a European club outside of the Premier League instead of the recently-linked Newcastle.

"Excellent" Calvert-Lewin is at a crossroads

As Friedkin arrives, there could be part of Calvert-Lewin that is intrigued by the rebuild that he may oversee, but the chance to play under Mourinho seemingly awaits in the January transfer window. At a crossroads, the England international must make up his mind as soon as possible, with January approaching alongside the eventual expiration of his current deal at Goodison Park.

Dyche will undoubtedly be among those hoping to see the forward put pen to paper, having praised Calvert-Lewin's performance against Liverpool last season. Dyche said via BBC Sport: "I thought he was excellent. His physical performance was outstanding.

"This season has not been too bad on the injury front," he said. "But it shows it does take time mentally and physically to clear your mind of that and start to play freely again."

Whilst making profit on such players is important, question marks would be asked if Everton allowed their number nine to leave midway through the campaign and rightly so. Dyche's side already face an uphill battle to avoid Premier League relegation and Calvert-Lewin's exit would arguably seal their fate once and for all in the winter window.