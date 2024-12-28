With the January transfer window just a matter of days away, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side are reportedly interested in dealing Aston Villa a frustrating blow by signing one of their attacking players on loan.

The Villans have endured a mixed season of fortunes and form, as summarised by their Premier League defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

Suffering a 3-0 defeat at St James' Park just one week after defeating Manchester City with relative ease, Villa found themselves at the centre of controversy when Jhon Duran was given his marching orders in a decision that is still up for debate.

Since failing with their appeal against the red card, those in the Midlands will now be without their in-form striker for the next three games, much to Unai Emery's frustration.

Now sat as low as ninth in the Premier League standings, Villa could yet be dealt another blow when the January transfer window swings open next week.

According to TRT Spor (via Fotomac) in Turkey, Fenerbahce are now interested in signing Jaden Philogene on loan in the winter window, with the summer arrival struggling for game time at Villa Park in an all-too-familiar feeling.

Earning a reported £40,000 a week, Philogene returned to Aston Villa in the summer after a year away at Hull City, where he impressed to earn a move back to his former club.

However, six months later, the winger has started just twice in the Premier League and made 15 appearances across all competitions - failing to score in that time.

So a loan move away may not exactly be a bad idea, but whether Aston Villa agree with that notion remains to be seen.

"Ridiculous" Philogene needs time

The idea of a loan move away should concern Philogene. After all, the last thing he needs is to begin a repeated cycle of first-team struggles followed by aimless loan moves away.

It's how his previous Aston Villa spell went, and it's how his current spell must not end. Still just 22 years old, Philogene is still finding his feet in the Premier League and at Villa Park again. In the face of that, he needs patience and opportunity.

At his best, the winger can produce moments to savour, as former Hull manager Liam Rosenior described last season, telling reporters after Philogene scored a Puskas Award contender against Rotherham, as relayed by beIN Sports: "We should give him the goal, we need to appeal to the FA for the outrageous piece of skill.

“He is trying to beg it in the dressing room that it’s his goal. I said to him that at least it’s an assist. That is Jaden’s goal, it’s what we pay money for. Ridiculous, it’s ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays."