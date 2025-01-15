Newcastle could now lose one of their recent signings as one club have entered talks over landing him this January, according to a shock report.

Newcastle pushing for top four

Five Premier League wins on the bounce have propelled Newcastle up the table and back into contention for the top four come the end of the campaign, which would bring with it a return to Champions League action.

Currently fifth, the Magpies are two points behind Chelsea heading into their game against Wolves, while draws from both Manchester City and Bournemouth have given Eddie Howe's side the chance to open up a gap over both teams in the coming days.

With the January transfer window open though, the Magpies will need to strengthen, with the sides around them already doing so and Manchester City likely to improve with a mammoth spend this winter.

As it stands, Newcastle may have to sell players before they can buy though. Miguel Almiron is one who could leave, with the Paraguay international having made just seven Premier League appearances this campaign and starting just once. He is reportedly in advanced talks over an exit, which could net Newcastle a decent fee.

However, one player who could yet stay is Newcastle shot-stopper Martin Dubravka, despite the Slovakian veteran having already agreed a deal to leave for Saudi Arabia. His departure would force the Magpies into the market for a second-choice goalkeeper, which would waste a significant chunk of any available budget.

That budget could yet be added to with a new departure though, with one club in talks to land another Newcastle man.

Fenerbahce in talks with Newcastle over defender

That comes as Fenerbahçe have confirmed that they are "in talks" with Newcastle over a move to sign defender Lloyd Kelly just six months after his arrival on Tyneside.

The English defender, who worked with Howe at Bournemouth, joined the club as a free agent over the summer but has yet to nail down a first team spot at St James' Park. So far, the 26-year-old has started just four top flight games for the Magpies, and with Sven Botman now returning from injury, his chances of being asked to step in are only decreasing.

Lloyd Kelly in the Premier League 24/25 Appearances 9 Starts 4 Yellow Cards 2 % of minutes played 17%

Though dubbed "incredible" by Gary O'Neil when the pair worked together at Bournemouth, he has had little opportunity to show that.

Now he could depart, with Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilıcalı explaining that “We are in talks for a Lloyd Kelly transfer. He’s a player we’re interested in. If we can reach an agreement, we will transfer this player”, with Jose Mourinho on the hunt for a left-sided defender.

As per the Telegraph, while "Newcastle were willing to listen to Fenerbahce’s proposal", the Turkish side's "opening offer was considerably below their valuation of the player".

As a result, "talks have not progressed and the Turkish club would have to significantly raise their offer for the 26-year-old if they are going to resume", though their remains the prospect of an agreement.

With Kelly believed to be on £150,000 a week on Tyneside, his sale could free up some much needed funds for Howe's side as they look to remain the right side of the Premier League's financial regulations while also building a squad capable of competing for major honours, but they would need Fenerbahce to seriously up their offer.