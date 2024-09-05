A top European club are trying to sign a Wolverhampton Wanderers player who cost the club £10 million on a free transfer despite him still having up to two years on his deal, according to a new report.

Wolves added eight players to their squad over the course of the summer, with their most expensive capture being midfielder Andre, who joined the club on deadline day.

Wolves' summer signings Andre Fluminense Rodrigo Gomes SC Braga Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace Pedro Lima Sport Recife Tommy Doyle Man City Bastien Meupiyou FC Nantes Jorgen Strand Larsen (Loan) Celta de Vigo Carlos Forbs (Loan) Ajax

But despite the many arrivals, it seems that Gary O’Neil didn’t get everything he wanted in the summer. It has come to light this week that the Premier League side will be heading into the January transfer window looking to strengthen in two key positions.

Wolves are going to look to sign a centre-back in January, but one that is experienced at Premier League level, while they will also look to sign a left-back as well. They were looking to strengthen at centre-back during the summer, with West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd a target, but a deal never worked out, and he instead moved to Spain.

Rayan Ait-Nouri meanwhile is the club’s only natural left-back, but he has made a stuttering start to the new season, and O’Neil may want to add more competition to that area of the team.

European club eye Wolves player who cost £10m

According to Turkish outlet A Haber, related by Sport Witness, Fenerbahçe are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina. The report states that the Turkish giants are looking to bring the player in on a free transfer before their transfer window closes, despite the fact his contract runs until 2025 and has the option for a further year.

Manager José Mourinho is keen to bring in an experienced midfielder to partner Fred in his midfield, and with their window open until the 13th of September, they are looking to get the Gabon international to fill that void.

It goes on to add that Fenerbahçe are expected to contact Wolves soon over the availability of the player, who cost Fosun roughly £10 million.

Lemina is said to be interested in a return to Turkey after playing for Galatasaray, but only if Fenerbahçe offers him a long-term contract. The 31-year-old joined the Old Gold from French side Nice in January 2023, and since then, he has played 62 games, scoring five goals and recording three assists.