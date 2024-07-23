A number of players have already left Nottingham Forest this summer, and it appears that the side could be set for further exits from the City Ground before the transfer window closes.

Forest set for further exits this summer

With much of last season clouded by the looming threat of financial sanctions, it had long been known that this summer would see Forest part ways with numerous star players. So far, the window has seen this prediction come true, with a number of players calling time on their careers at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest departures summer 2024 Player Club joined Fee received Moussa Niakhaté Olympique Lyon £27m Orel Mangala Olympique Lyon £15m Remo Freuler Bologna £3.8m Odysseas Vlachodimos Newcastle United Undisclosed Brandon Aguilera Rio Ave Undisclosed Jonathan Panzo Rio Ave Loan Marko Stamenic Olympiacos Loan

Despite the multitude of players who have already left the club, Forest could be set for further exits, with attacking talents Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga both attracting interest from other sides.

The duo have both been linked with moves to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, with the Magpies attempting to bolster their attack ready for next season and cover for the potential loss of Anthony Gordon.

With the Forest departures set to continue, it looks as if a club official is travelling to England to negotiate a deal for another of Nuno Espírito Santo's players.

Club official set for talks over Forest midfielder

Sport Witness has relayed a story from the Turkish press claiming that Fenerbahce are showing interest in Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangare, with a club official set to travel to England for talks.

The outlet states that Fenerbahce's sporting director, Mario Branco, will be travelling to speak to clubs about both Sangare and Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma. It is claimed that the Süper Lig side are still in the market for a new midfielder after seemingly losing the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, and will choose to pursue one of the other midfielders.

Lerma has been previously linked with a move to Fenerbahce, though Sport Witness reports that the Colombian recently played down these rumours in the press. Sangare, on the other hand, is a new name for the Turkish side and could be a likely exit from the City Ground after failing to impress during his time at Forest.

The Ivorian midfielder arrived at The City Ground on deadline day of summer 2023, joining for a reported fee in the region of £30million. In his first season in England, the former PSV man struggled, starting just 13 Premier League games last term.

Speaking shortly after his appointment as Forest manager in December 2023, Espirito Santo spoke of Sangare's struggles, telling the press:

“He is not in his best moment yet. He was seriously ill, he lost weight and has had injury problems. But he is an option for us. I know him and I expect him to help the team. He can be very, very helpful to us.”

Having signed a five-year contract with Forest, the club may choose to persevere with Sangare into the future or just cut their losses and hope to recoup as much of the initial fee as possible this summer.