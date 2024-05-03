A journalist believes that a £30 million player has already agreed to make the move to Arsenal this summer, in what is a pretty interesting claim.

Arsenal set for big summer window with record spend possible

Mikel Arteta is busy chasing down the club's first Premier League title in 20 years, but sporting director Edu and co are identifying avenues in which to bolster the Spaniard's squad this summer.

Reliable journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal will be looking to bring in a new striker, midfielder and winger - but other media sources have actually claimed that the Gunners could look to reinforce other areas as well.

Indeed, Arsenal are apparently interested in signing a new defender, which could perhaps be either centrally or further wide in the full-back areas. Edu and Arteta are said to be huge admirers of Sporting CP starlet Ousmane Diomande as one option, and they've been sporadically linked with Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi.

This summer could see Arsenal spend a record amount on transfers, and even more than the £208 million they shelled out just last year. Edu, for his part, already has his targets for the window - as he recently revealed to TNT Sports.

“Well, I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets,” the Brazilian said. "We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals.

“The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving. Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for.

“If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

A player who could fit into the bracket of someone young and energetic is versatile Fenerbache defender Ferdi Kadioglu.

Ferdi Kadioglu's best Turkish Super Lig games this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Pendikspor 0-5 Fenerbache 8.35 Fenerbache 5-0 Rizespor 8.34 Fenerbache 2-1 Kasimpasa 8.07 Antalyaspor 0-2 Fenerbache 7.82 Fenerbache 4-1 Pendikspor 7.70

The 24-year-old has been a star player for them, scoring one goal and assisting four others in 33 Turkish Super Lig starts.

Journalist thinks Kadioglu has agreed to join Arsenal

Speaking to news outlet Kara, journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has theorised that Kadioglu has already agreed to join Arsenal after speaking with the player's father - though his relative didn't expressly state this was the case.

“Ferdi Kadioglu is meeting with Arsenal, Ferdi shook hands," said Sabuncuoglu. "His father, Feyzullah Kadioglu, did not say ‘yes, he is going to Arsenal, we made an agreement with Arsenal’ but from the questions I asked and the answers I received, I understood that Ferdi Kadioglu agreed with the Premier League giant Arsenal.”

In what is quite an interesting claim, if Arsenal are indeed going to strike a deal with Kadioglu's club next, the rumoured price is around £30 million.