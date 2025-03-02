Last Wednesday night, the Barry Ferguson-era at Rangers got up and running with a winning start, albeit in tough circumstances, as the Gers fought back from 2-0 down to beat Kilmarnock 4-2 at Rugby Park.

However, the feel-good factor surrounding Ibrox did not continue this weekend, losing 2-1 to Motherwell following another mediocre showing, although this time it was not Philippe Clement at the helm.

The Gers, marooned in the second place, now have very little to play for in the Premiership with nine fixtures to go.

However, the Glasgow giants are still involved in the Europa League, preparing to face Fenerbahçe in İstanbul in the first leg of their round of 16 tie next Thursday.

If Ferguson's side are going to leave Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium victorious, he'll need one of his current stars, reminiscent of Rangers' legend of yesteryear, Peter Løvenkrands, to be at his best.

Peter Løvenkrands' Rangers career in numbers

Løvenkrands joined Rangers from Akademisk Boldklub in his native Denmark in the year 2000 for a reported fee of £1.4m, enjoying a very successful six-year spell at Ibrox.

The winger scored 52 goals and provided 23 assists in 173 appearances for the Gers, winning two Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups, most notably heading home a 90th minu