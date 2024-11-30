West Ham United are said to have declared their serious intention to sign a £60 million striker in January, with the player also planning to leave as his club decide whether to green-light a winter exit for the forward.

Julen Lopetegui wants new striker at West Ham in January

TalkSport were among the first national media outlets to report that manager Julen Lopetegui has requested new signings when the transfer window reopens, and it is believed a new No 9 is high on their agenda.

Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has been sidelined since September with a persistent Achilles tendon injury, with the German unable to get off the mark for his new club nor justify his price tag after a 16-goal season in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Maximilian Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Kurt Zouma Al-Shabab Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

There are even reports that West Ham could decide to part ways with Fullkrug, which would surely make him go down as one of the Premier League's biggest flops in recent memory, even if that tag would be harsh considering that he has no control over his Achilles issue.

That being said, GiveMeSport recently suggested that West Ham hold some regret over Fullkrug's transfer, and this has motivated technical director Tim Steidten to explore emergency short-term alternatives.

West Ham are targeting Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze amid the Ligue 1 side's precarious financial situation, which could yet doom them to life in Ligue 2 next season.

The Hammers could take advantage of their woes to strike a cut-price move for the Georgia international, given Lyon could be forced to sell players mid-season as they attempt to balance their books.

Meanwhile, another intriguing target linked in the last week is Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson, who is finding it difficult to break into Fabian Hurzeler's starting XI on a regular basis this season.

West Ham declare intent to sign Evan Ferguson

According to CaughtOffside, the Republic of Ireland international is planning to leave in January, and Brighton won't stand in his way - piquing interest from east London in the promising £60 million striker.

West Ham have "confirmed their intention" to sign Ferguson in the winter, as per the outlet's sources, and it is believed they are the current favourites to seal a loan deal for the 20-year-old ahead of Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Hammers apparently have the most concrete interest in Ferguson and want to progress on a move for the attacker, who Ian Wright called "very mature" for his age.

"When you look at him, the way he plays, his appreciation for the game, his movement and finishing both feet, good in the air and good pace, he has all the attributes at 18. Very mature in the way he plays," said Wright in 2023, when Ferguson was just a teenager.

"All he has to do is keep doing what he is doing, and they are going to start talking about him in million terms because that striker is not allowed. You can't find that guy to come around, who is 18, in the Premier League and at the perfect club to continue to grow.

"They aren't going to be able to hold onto that guy if he carries on doing what he is doing. He is too good. So intelligent - for 18, it's really, really composed finishing.

"He is fearless at 18. Can you imagine being in the Premier League at 18? You’re not under the pressure you would be under like Garnacho would be under at Manchester United - you watch the way he plays, all the top teams, the top-six teams. He can play in any of those teams. We know Brighton, at some stage, they will sell him."