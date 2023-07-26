Arsenal have slowly been building towards the level they finally attained last season, and yet Mikel Arteta will see this as just one more step towards the domination he seeks to maintain.

His busy summer window should emphasise that, with continuing links to Ferran Torres suggesting it is far from over.

How much would Ferran Torres cost?

With Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber's announcements supplementing the earlier signing of Kai Havertz, the Gunners boast a squad massively improved upon after failing to win the title last term.

Coming so close, it is no surprise that the hierarchy has been incensed to invest heavily in order to back the starring management team.

However, one area of the squad that is yet to receive a facelift is out wide, likely explaining the emerging report from late last week that suggests a few potential targets for the north London outfit.

Torres, having spent the last 18 months at Barcelona, could boast the requisite skillset to thrive within Arteta's system as a new addition, with his €25m (£22m) price tag surprisingly attainable too.

How many goals does Ferran Torres have for Barcelona?

Whilst it could be argued that his career has somewhat stagnated since leaving Manchester City, the 23-year-old still remains young, lethal and an asset worth having around if a club is seeking a player to improve alongside them.

Last season saw the Spain international notch just seven goals in all competitions, bringing his tally since moving to the Nou Camp up to 14 in 71 games.

This was a figure nearly equalled during his final full year in England, posting 13 goals and three assists as his side would claim yet another Premier League title.

However, it is not just his goalscoring that earns praise, although it was once a truly starring asset. Xavi sought to outline this, initially praising his new signing: "Perhaps Ferran has surprised me the most. He's a player on another level, he's spectacular: how he understands the space, links play, doesn't lose the ball, his defensive work... he's world-class. He's a great signing, one I wanted, and a wonderful footballer."

When compared against other wingers in Europe, it is clear that he acts as a catalyst that also starts attacks, as someone willing to accept possession and progress the play. As such, he ranks in the top 8% for progressive passes received per 90 and the top 12% for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90, via FBref.

This ability to accept the ball and drive the play forward, eventually being the one to finish the chances, unsurprisingly draws parallels with Gabriel Martinelli.

He was far from the finished article when he moved to the Emirates, and yet Arteta has moulded him into a consistent scoring machine from the left flank.

Perhaps by signing Torres, he could reignite his clinical nature and recapture that lethal form of old.

After all, the Spanish boss did help his Brazilian flyer notch 15 goals in all competitions last campaign, building upon his six goals and six assists in the league from the year prior.

FBref seeks to emphasise this comparison further by also noting the 22-year-old on the former Valencia star's 'similar players' list.

As such, Arteta could seek to repeat the masterclass earned when moulding Martinelli into the player he is today, by taking a similar talent and helping him down the same path to success.