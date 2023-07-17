Arsenal have already invested heavily during this summer, as Mikel Arteta seeks to make them a true threat to claim that Premier League crown. However, with other links continuing to persist, it seems they are far from finished...

Which players have Arsenal signed?

Although the report in question emerged back in May, it remains a fine option for the Gunners to potentially capitalise on Barcelona's financial situation and tempt Ferran Torres from their clutches.

The Spaniard moved to the Nou Camp in an initial £46.3m move from Manchester City but has struggled to establish himself as a mainstay in Xavi's title-winning outfit.

Perhaps a switch to the Emirates could help reignite a career that once promised much, and in turn, strengthen one of the few positions that has not been bolstered this window.

His acquisition would be the fourth thus far, with announcements for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber arriving late last week to join Kai Havertz.

Perhaps fans can expect one or two supplementary additions to add the requisite depth needed to truly compete with Pep Guardiola's treble-winning heroes.

How many goals does Ferran Torres have for Barcelona?

Having now spent two years with the Catalan giants, the 23-year-old dynamo still retains a promising future even if his career has stalled somewhat.

A tally of just 14 goals and nine assists across his 71 games in Barcelona will hardly excite fans, but it was his work at the Etihad that should ignite some form of hope in this potential deal.

After all, during the 2020/21 season, the Spain international posted 13 goals and a further three assists in just one year for the Manchester club, suggesting that in the right environment, he could thrive.

As a natural left-winger with a preference to drift inside onto his right foot, immediately Torres draws comparisons with some of the game's most prolific inverted wide men.

However, it is FBref that actually seeks to promote the similarities he shares with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, given the Brazilian's inclusion on his 'similar players' list.

With speed, trickery and proficiency that makes the former Valencia man a constant threat to defenders, this is further emphasised through his ranking against other attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe. When compared, he sits in the top 12% for touches in the opposition penalty area, and the top 8% for progressive passes received per 90, via FBref.

He could provide an added layer of attacking impetus, as someone willing to accept the ball in tight spaces and forge chances from nothing.

Los Blancos' star man is famed for this ability too, yet has benefitted from spending the last few years in a rampant Real side alongside a prime Karim Benzema.

As such, last term saw the 23-year-old post 44 goal contributions across all competitions, somehow surpassing the 42 he had recorded the year prior in which his strike won them the Champions League.

Whilst Torres - who scout Jacek Kulig once lauded as a "prolific goalscorer" back in 2021 - is far from reaching such heights, perhaps a switch to the imperious environment that Arteta has cultivated could see the £165k-per-week finisher recapture and even surpass the levels he has proven himself capable of in the past.

His versatility and goal threat is sure to improve this already impressive and improving Arsenal side.