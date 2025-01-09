Liverpool fell to a defeat in the first leg of the Carabao Cup against Tottenham Hotspur last night, ending their 24-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Lucas Bergvall’s goal within the final ten minutes of the encounter secured the win for Ange Postecoglou’s side, but in controversial circumstances, after the Swede should’ve been dismissed for a second yellow card just minutes earlier.

Arne Slot will want to make amends in the second leg at Anfield next month, as the Reds hope to reach their first final of the Dutchman’s reign following his appointment in the summer.

It was an evening to forget, with the Merseysiders failing to score for the first time since the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest back in September, with the visitors unable to make the most of the hosts’ defensive injury issues.

Many of the players were handed a recall to the side, having an opportunity to stake their claim for a regular first-team spot, but were simply unable to do so in the meeting in North London.

Liverpool’s disappointing performers against Spurs

After his disappointing display against Manchester United at the weekend, Curtis Jones was handed yet another opportunity to impress in an attacking midfield role.

The academy graduate featured alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch and completed 96% of his passes, with many being sideways and backwards - failing to complete a single key pass in the process.

He also lost possession six times and committed two fouls in the process, failing to take advantage of the renewed faith shown in him by Slot.

Conor Bradley was elected to start at right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s disasterclass against the Red Devils on Sunday evening.

However, the Northern Ireland international failed to capitalise on his selection, losing possession 18 times - the most of any Reds player on the night - whilst also losing over 50% of the duels he entered.

Despite the lack of impact from the aforementioned talents, one other starter had an evening to forget in North London, putting his place in the side in serious jeopardy as a result of his poor display.

The Liverpool player who had fewer touches than Alisson

Forward Diogo Jota was the man to start in the number nine role for Liverpool last night, starting the game over the likes of Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz.

It was the first time he had started a meeting since the clash against Chelsea on Merseyside way back in October after sustaining an injury in the first half an hour against Enzo Maresca’s side.

However, the Portugal international looked off the pace as a result of his layoff, only lasting an hour before being withdrawn and replaced by club-record man Nunez.

His substitution was warranted given his lack of impact on the pitch, managing just 30 touches - a tally fewer than goalkeeper Alisson who registered 59 - whilst also completing just 12 passes during his performance under Slot.

The 28-year-old also lost 57% of duels against the makeshift backline, also losing possession 11 times and looking wasteful with the ball - undoubtedly leading to his departure on the hour mark.

Diogo Jota's stats for Liverpool against Spurs Statistics Tally Minutes played 60 Touches 30 Passes completed 12/15 (80%) Possession lost 11x Duels lost 9/16 (57%) Fouls committed 2 Shots registered 1 Stats via SofaScore

As a result, he was handed a measly 5/10 match rating by Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle - with the writer claiming that he was “barely involved” during the clash with the Lilywhites.

Slot must be left with no choice but to drop the former Wolves star ahead of the return to Premier League action against Forest at the City Ground next Tuesday.

Given the Reds’ recent form under Nuno Espírito Santo, Slot can’t afford to take any chances on players who aren’t at the level required, with revenge needed after their defeat against the East Midlands outfit at Anfield earlier this season.