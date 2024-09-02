Glasgow Rangers are already five points adrift of the top two positions in the Scottish Premiership after they were beaten 3-0 in the Old Firm on Sunday.

The Ibrox giants travelled across Glasgow to take on Celtic at Parkhead and were comfortably beaten by their biggest rivals, leaving them with two wins from the first four matches in the division.

Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Callum McGregor scored the goals for the hosts, as Philippe Clement's side failed to get on the scoresheet themselves.

There were a host of poor performers across the park for Rangers and one player who must be brutally binned from the starting XI is forward Vaclav Cerny.

Vaclav Cerny's Old Firm struggles

The Czechia international, who joined on loan from Wolfsburg in the summer transfer window, was selected to start on the right flank in his first Old Firm clash on Sunday.

He quickly found out how difficult of a task it is to play in the forward line for Rangers in that fixture, and ended the game with fewer touches (44) than his goalkeeper Jack Butland (47), which shows how little of the ball he got.

Vs Celtic Vaclav Cerny Minutes played 80 Shots 0 Key passes 0 Dribbles completed 0/4 Duels won 0/9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Cerny also struggled to make any sort of positive impact at the top end of the pitch and was a liability physically, losing all nine of his duels.

The left-footed flanker failing to register a single shot or key pass illustrates his lack of end product in the final third, as Kasper Schmeichel did not have a single thing to worry about with him.

Cerny was also tackled in all four of his dribble attempts because he was always looking to go back inside onto his left foot and it made him easily predictable, instead of varying his game to keep Greg Taylor guessing.

The player who should replace Vaclav Cerny

Clement should brutally drop the Wolfsburg loanee from the starting XI, due to his poor showing at Parkhead, and unleash the player who outperformed him off the bench.

Ross McCausland initially came on for Rabbi Matondo on the left flank in the first half but moved over to the right when Cerny was substituted with ten minutes to go.

The Northern Ireland international was a bright spark in a dim Rangers performance as he showcased his willingness to drive forward and make things happen.

McCausland failed to score but did at least test Schmeichel with a shot on target and the youngster showed off his creativity with two key passes, compared to Cerny's zero.

The academy graduate also won four of his five ground duels, completing one of his two dribbles, and this shows that he was more suited to the physicality of the Old Firm than the loanee was.

McCausland did enough to suggest that he deserves to start the next match after the international break, against Dundee United, as he outperformed Cerny comfortably on Sunday.