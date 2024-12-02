Seems a while ago that there was a wave of frustration rippling across Merseyside, with Anfield quieter than its reputation would tell you. Liverpool, maybe, were just bedding into a new era, still reserved following Jurgen Klopp's shocking departure.

How Arne Slot has settled in, and how Anfield roars. The savvy Dutch coach is cool, cultured, and a hungry Liverpool side have absorbed his teachings. He took Klopp's team, true, but he dissembled it and crafted it anew.

Slot's design is reaping the richest of fruits, and while Liverpool have been impressive throughout the campaign, the past week has succeeded in proving to the world that these players are the real deal. Real Madrid? Vanquished. Manchester City in the Premier League? Reduced to helpless gnats in the wake of an all-consuming Merseyside machine.

Klopp had his strengths, how he had his strengths, but Slot does things differently; this is his park now. Were the German still at the helm, you could've expected Darwin Nunez or Cody Gakpo to start at centre-forward against Pep Guardiola's team, but instead, Luis Diaz was given the nod.

Luis Diaz impresses at number nine

Liverpool sang. Anfield sang. The players responded, fuelled by the giddying din and channelling into a brilliant performance. Man City were mauled in the opening phase, throttled and overwhelmed by a team that knows when to wait and when to pounce.

There's a tigerish quality to this Liverpool crop, whose tireless labours over the past several months have now established them as undoubted favourites for the Premier League title. They are top of the Champions League group phase too.

Slot is a master tactician, and his decision to unleash Diaz up front proved to work in his favour. Writing in his post-match player ratings, The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle handed the Colombian an 8/10 match score.

He said: 'Plenty of effort, not least in terms of pressing, but not quite able to fashion many openings first half. Better second half, particularly when shifted to left, and did so well to win penalty.'

It's true that he didn't enjoy his most potent performance, but Diaz played his part, working hard to allow for overlaps from Gakpo and the incredible Mohamed Salah.

Luis Diaz - Match Stats vs Man City Match Stats # Minutes played 89' Goals 0 Assists 0 Penalties won 1 Touches 31 Shots (on target) 0 (0) Accurate passes 14/16 (88%) Key passes 1 Possession lost 12x Dribbles (completed) 3 (1) Tackles + interceptions 0 Total duels (won) 8 (2) Stats via Sofascore

Diaz did very well indeed to win the penalty that Salah dispatched for Liverpool's win-sealing second. He combined with Gakpo on the left to emphatic effect throughout, all three front-liners so assured and determined in their efforts.

However, it wasn't a flawless display from the 27-year-old, who failed to unleash a single shot of his own while merely creating one key pass. Given that he only completed one dribble and lost six of his eight contested duels, it's hard to claim that his grip on the centre-forward position is iron-tight.

With only 31 touches across the contest, he even failed to take as many touches as Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks, who didn't endure his liveliest fixture by all accounts.

Perhaps Slot should make the bold call to drop his electric-paced maverick for the forthcoming Premier League fixture.

Why Slot must ditch Luis Diaz

On Wednesday evening, Liverpool meet Newcastle United at St. James' Park. Everton follow in a final Goodison Park showdown at the weekend. Tough times ahead.

Liverpool: Remaining Fixtures 2024 (all comps) Date Competition Opponent 04/12/24 Premier League Newcastle (A) 07/12/24 Premier League Everton (A) 10/12/24 Champions League Girona (H) 14/12/24 Premier League Fulham (H) 18/12/24 Carabao Cup Southampton (A) 22/12/24 Premier League Tottenham (A) 26/12/24 Premier League Leicester (H) 29/12/24 Premier League West Ham (A)

It's easy to snuggle into the plush cushions of Liverpool's nine-point lead, but Arsenal are a vicious team in their own right and will be snapping at the heels, desperate to latch onto any flash of weakness that Slot's side reveal.

Chelsea are also shaping into a dangerous surprise package, and while it's easy to write them off, just have a think about rivals' pre-season Liverpool narrative.

Slot has a brilliant and varied squad at his disposal, and must now be prepared to send Diaz back to the bench, unleashing Nunez from the opening whistle.

Nunez made his presence known when introduced for Gakpo after 70 minutes on Sunday, slotting into a focal role in the middle that moved Diaz back into his natural left-sided role.

Despite only playing for around 20 minutes, Nunez made two tackles, won two duels and made two clearances, also making one key pass, as per Sofascore.

The Uruguayan offered energy and tenacity, and it's for this reason that he should be unleashed from the outset against Newcastle, who aren't in the best moment but will seek to use Tyneside to reduce Liverpool's threat and stifle the Slot machine.

Nunez might not be producing clinical results for the Merseysiders this term, with three goals and two assists across 17 matches in all competitions, but he's making a real impact and proving that there is value beyond goal contributions from those in the final third.

It's definitely an improvement on the player's overall performances across the past two years under Klopp's wing. Moreover, he bagged a brace off the bench as Liverpool completed a turnaround victory at St. James' Park last season and will be desperate to take the next step in his development in this new regime by springing into the ascendency, flanked by Salah and Gakpo.

Diaz is a great player, having gone from strength to strength like so many of his peers this season, but the sum of Liverpool's brilliance is greater than its parts, and rotation is key to ensuring the wheel keeps spinning.

Liverpool are the real deal alright. We must take it match by match, but you can't help but shake the feeling that Slot is building something special down Anfield Road.