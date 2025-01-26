Tottenham Hotspur fell to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat against Leicester City this afternoon, cranking yet more pressure on under-fire boss Ange Postecoglou.

Richarlison had put the Lilywhites ahead going into the break, but two quick-fire second-half goals from Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannous secured three vital points for the Foxes in their hunt for survival.

The result leaves Spurs down in 15th place in the table, just eight points clear of the relegation zone after a 13th defeat of the season - the same number as newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Injuries have certainly played their part in the recent slump in form, but far too many players failed to deliver and or make an impact, contributing to the embarrassing defeat.

Numerous players looked off the pace today, with their displays pushing Postecoglou closer to the brink of losing his job, which would bring his near two-year spell to an end.

Tottenham's disappointing performers against Leicester

Attacker Dejan Kulusevski was starting his tenth consecutive league outing against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men this afternoon, often being a reliable figure given the recent injuries.

However, the Swede looked as though the fixture list started to take its toll on him, contributing to him conceding possession 22 times - the most of any player on the pitch.

He also failed to complete any of his three attempted dribbles and was dribbled past twice on the counter, looking leggy as the hosts pushed for a late leveller.

Heung-min Son has failed to shine so far this season, failing to reach the performance levels he has done for so many years during his time as a player in North London.

Today was no different, with the winger failing to complete any of his six attempted crosses, and unable to create any clear-cut chances to put Postecoglou’s side back into a winning position.

Such displays from the aforementioned attackers highlight the need for investment in the attacking department before the end of the window, with one other player lucky to keep his starting role after his own showing.

Tottenham's biggest underperformer against Leicester

Pape Sarr once again started at the heart of the midfield for Spurs this afternoon, partnering talented youngster Lucas Bergvall and the returning Rodrigo Bentancur.

However, his outing was one to forget, undoubtedly being the least impactful of the trio, as demonstrated by his withdrawal in the 54th minute due to his lack of positive impact.

Sarr only managed 34 touches during his time on the field, with his subsequent tally lower than that of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky who managed 35 - showcasing his lack of impact at the heart of the side.

Pape Sarr against Leicester City Statistics Tally Minutes played 54 Touches 34 Tackles won 0 Interceptions made 0 Possession lost 6x Key passes completed 0 Fouls committed 1 Stats via Sofascore

The Senegalese was also just as alien out of possession, unable to complete any tackles nor make any interceptions - failing to prevent the visitors getting themselves back into the game.

If anything, the 22-year-old aided their attempts, giving the ball away in the build up to their first effort, handing them a lifeline and the added impetus which saw them eventually claim all three points.