Manchester United secured their first victory of the Europa League campaign with a 2-0 win against Greek side PAOK at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

A double from winger Amad Diallo secured the win for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side, as the Dutchman claimed his second victory in temporary charge after Erik ten Hag’s dismissal last week.

The win takes the Red Devils up to 15th in the league phase, three points off an automatic qualification place, despite remaining unbeaten in the first four outings of the competition.

It’s safe to say that Diallo took the opportunity with both hands, staking his claim for a regular starting role under new boss Ruben Amorim, when the Portuguese takes over on the 11th of November.

He wasn’t the only player, with numerous first-team members impressing during the victory, helping Van Nistelrooy kickstart the European campaign.

United’s star performers against PAOK

Captain Bruno Fernandes produced another impressive display for United, registering an assist for one of the goals during the victory - whilst also registering numerous eye-catching figures.

The 30-year-old completed 43 passes at a completion rate of 80%, creating seven key passes for his teammates as he helped the Red Devils end their European drought without a win.

Fernandes also completed four crosses - the most of any player on either side - often looking as the most likely to create opportunities in attacking areas.

Full-back Noussair Mazraoui once again impressed in at right-back, forcing Diogo Dalot to continue featuring in a slightly unnatural left-sided role.

The Moroccan featured for the entirety of the contest, winning five of the six ground duels that he entered - completing 93% of the passes he attempted during the victory.

In what was a disappointing transfer window over the summer, Mazraoui has proven to be one of the best of a poor bunch of additions - looking to be worth every penny of the £17.2m transfer fee the hierarchy paid for his signature.

The same can’t be said for one signing, who time and time again has proven that he’s not been worth the big money splashed out for his services.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The man who dropped a 4/10 against PAOK

Striker Rasmus Hojlund cost the Red Devils £72m in August last year, but up to now he’s only managed to notch a total of 18 goals since his arrival.

He’s often looked sluggish and off the pace, even being ineffective at the top end of the pitch - looking like a talent well below the confidence levels required of a striker who cost such a hefty sum of money.

Last night was no different for the 21-year-old, struggling to make any form of impact on the meeting, only managing a total of 16 touches - with goalkeeper Andre Onana having far more with his total of 51.

Hojlund also only completed four of his six attempted passes, losing possession seven times out of his 16 touches - which saw him lose the ball 44% of the time he had control of it.

Hojlund's stats against PAOK Statistics Tally Minutes played 89 Touches 16 Passes completed 4/6 (76%) Possession lost 7x Times caught offside 1 Fouls committed 1 Duels won 4/9 (44%) Stats via SofaScore

He was also caught offside once, conceding a foul, and winning less than 50% of the duels he entered during the win for Van Nistelrooy’s men at Old Trafford.

As a result of his dismal display, the striker was handed a 4/10 match rating by Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst - receiving the joint-lowest rating of any player in the squad.

United host Leicester City on Sunday afternoon looking to claim just their fourth league win of the campaign, but striker Hojlund should be nowhere near the starting lineup given his terrible showing last night.

The Dutchman could look to bring in Marcus Rashford and utilise him as a central striker, allowing the Englishman to feature in a more natural role - potentially allowing him to regain his confidence and start finding the back of the net once again.