Leeds United claimed a last-gasp equaliser against Preston North End this afternoon, extending their unbeaten run to three games in the Championship.

For large periods of the encounter, it looked as though Daniel Farke’s side would be heading for another away defeat after Brad Potts’ opener halfway through the first half.

However, the Whites were able to finally find the back of the net in stoppage time, after Jack Whatmough put the ball into the back of his own net after a dangerous ball from Daniel James.

The clash was one of little quality throughout, but it certainly feels like a point gained rather than two dropped given the extended period Farke’s side spent whilst a goal down.

Numerous players failed to deliver once again, undoubtedly putting their place in the first team at risk after failing to deliver despite the trust shown in them by the boss.

The Leeds players who failed to deliver against Preston

Striker Joel Piroe was handed a recall after being named as a substitute for the win against Middlesbrough, but ultimately, was unable to take advantage of the opportunity handed his way.

The Dutchman featured for the entirety of the match as they looked for the equaliser, but was only able to direct one of his four efforts on target.

He also only won 50% of the duels he entered, often coming out second best and failing to provide that focal point that Farke has been craving in recent weeks.

Piroe wasn’t the only player who had an afternoon to forget, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier somehow not keeping the host's goal out of the net despite getting two hands on Potts’ effort.

It’s not the first time the Frenchman has made a blunder that has cost Leeds points, with an error that led to a goal in the 2-2 draw with Sunderland, and undoubtedly won’t be the last - always prone to a mistake or two despite his impressive performances of late.

Despite the lack of impact from the aforementioned duo, there was another starter who was unable to have the desired effect, putting his future into question ahead of the January window.

The Leeds dud who was handed a 4/10 rating against Preston

Big things were expected from attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson after his £24.7m move from RB Salzburg back in the summer of 2022, but to date, his time in Yorkshire has been a failure, to say the least.

He’s only registered six goals in his 64 appearances for the Whites, with his latest outing once again showing that he’s no longer worth anywhere near the figure forked out for his signature.

The 24-year-old started his 19th game of the league campaign, but would only last 65 minutes, subsequently being replaced by Patrick Bamford after his lack of impact throughout.

Brenden Aaronson's stats for Leeds against Preston Statistics Tally Minutes played 65 Touches 26 Dribbles completed 2/4 (50%) Crosses completed 0/1 (0%) Big chances missed 1 Passes completed 15/17 (88%) Possession lost 7x Stats via SofaScore

Aaronson only completed 50% of his dribbles during the clash at Deepdale, notching a total of just 26 touches, far fewer than Piroe. who still managed 37, despite his own poor performance.

The American international also failed to complete any of his attempted crosses, missing a big chance - firing over from inside the box in the first half - in the process and often looking lightweight and wasteful in possession.

As a result, he was handed a 4/10 match rating by Leeds Live’s Beren Cross, the joint-lowest of any player, further highlighting his lack of impact.

Given his display, the attacking midfielder will be lucky to retain his starting role, potentially needing to be dropped to try and regain his early season form that saw him score twice in his first four starts.

It’s undoubtedly a frustrating situation for the supporters watching a player they hold in high regard given his mammoth fee, but ultimately he’s been unable to produce the goods consistently, with today another example of that.