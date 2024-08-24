Arsenal issued a solemn response to Manchester City's routine thrashing earlier on Saturday, standing firm against Aston Villa to make it two wins on the bounce to start the season.

Unai Emery plagued the Gunners last season, completing the league double in what proved costly against Pep Guardiola's indomitable winning machine, who stole ahead at the end of the campaign.

Third time lucky? Having fallen agonisingly short in successive title races against City, Arsenal have only strengthened over the summer and will fancy their chances of going one better and restoring their status as the Premier League's finest.

Arsenal: Upcoming Premier League Fixtures Matchweek Opponent Date 3. Brighton (H) 31/08/2024 4. Tottenham (A) 15/09/2024 5. Man City (A) 22/09/2024 6. Leicester (H) 28/09/2024 7. Southampton (H) 05/10/2024

However, they won't be Parteying (sorry) yet, for there is a long and winding road ahead before Mikel Arteta dethrones his former master. Arsenal struggled to impose themselves in the centre of the park, but one side of the frontline also left plenty to be desired.

Gabriel Martinelli's performance vs Aston Villa

Leandro Trossard scored a fine goal after being introduced from the bench, achieving in moments what Gabriel Martinelli, who he replaced, could not in over an hour of action.

Martinelli is a great player but he's flattering to deceive at the moment, unable to inject enough energy or spark into a collective performance that was crying out for some inspiration until that second-half rally.

Gabriel Martinelli: Stats vs Aston Villa Stats # Minutes played 65' Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots 0 Touches 26 Accurate passes 14/17 (82%) Key passes 2 Dribble attempts 1/2 Ground duels won 1/4 Stats via Sofascore

He might have placed two key passes but Martinelli was not in on the action enough - his 26 touches were fewer than that of shot-stopper David Raya, who had a fine game.

And were it not for the Danish goalkeeper's heroic performance, the general view on Martinelli's display might be somewhat more despairing. But Raya and Trossard came up with the goods and ensured that Arsenal perch with two wins from two in the Premier League.

Writing in his post-match comments, the Evening Standard's Simon Collings could not hand the 23-year-old anything more than a 5/10 player rating: 'Struggled to get into the game and was hooked with about 25 minutes to go. Place must be under threat for next week.'

We all know that the talent is there, but Martinelli's finest form lies deep and dormant, and few would be against him being dropped for next week's fixture.

Why Gabriel Martinelli must be dropped

Trossard has earned his 'supersub' moniker and few would bet against the Belgian continuing to pop up with more crucial moments throughout the campaign.

The thing is, Arsenal weren't great at Villa Park, but such things matter little at this maiden stage. Arsenal exorcised their Villans from last year with a result that left Emery and co rueing missed chances, but ruthlessness, a tigerish streak, these are the marks of a champion.

Martinelli isn't justifying that potent quality requisite for a strapped-in starting berth on the wing of Arsenal's formidable frontline, not when his replacement turned the tide, as he does, as is his way.

Since the start of last season, Martinelli has posted just eight goals and five assists across 46 matches in all competitions. Given the need for goal power, he's hardly staking the most convincing of claims.

Sure, he's fast and direct and effective, but the Brazil international might benefit from returning to the bench as Arteta's squad turn ahead to the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion - who beat Manchester United earlier on - next Saturday.