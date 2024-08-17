We are up and running. The Premier League season is finally here but Arsenal haven't quite raced into pole position just yet.

Their 2-0 win on the opening weekend against Wolves was commanding but not really spectacular. Kai Havertz opened the scoring with a tremendous first-half header before Bukayo Saka's second-half sizzler from inside the area settled the points.

It's difficult to take too much from an opening-day victory, particularly when the scoreline was as it was, but Arsenal got the job done on home soil, immediately putting pressure on expected title rivals Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's men certainly weren't at their free-flowing best but it was a solid display that can be built upon over the forthcoming weeks.

So, who stood out for those in red and white on Saturday afternoon?

Arsenal's best performers vs Wolves

The spotlight this summer has been on Havertz. Can he replicate the form he showed at the back end of last season? Do Arsenal need to sign another striker?

Well, he answered both of those questions very well this weekend. It took the German 20 games to score his first goal of the season in 2023/24 but on this occasion it took him just 28 minutes.

The ball from Saka was a peach, as the winger curled a delicious cross right onto the head of the former Chelsea man who couldn't miss.

It was an excellent all-round performance from Havertz who also picked up an assist. It was Saka who turned goalscorer for the second, picking the ball up inside the area and lashing it past Jose Sa.

The England international has evidently picked up where he left off before the Euros.

There was also an impressive display from goalkeeper David Raya who made one notably important save in the first half and then also kept Arsenal's clean sheet intact when he was forced to deny an effort late in the second period.

Despite the win, there were one or two players who need to improve immediately.

Arsenal's worst performers vs Wolves

The Gunners enter the 2024/25 campaign with more depth. Jurrien Timber has overcome his injury, Riccardo Calafiori has been signed and Thomas Partey is sufficiently fit again.

Then, you have the battle of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side. Like last term, it's likely the pair will share that spot on the flanks as the season goes on.

However, at the moment, it's the Brazilian who looks to be Arteta's preferred choice. Trossard may well have scored 16 times last term but Arsenal's no.11 has now started the final pre-season clash with Lyon and now on the opening weekend against Wolves.

Did Martinelli perform? Well, he arguably wasn't as bad as Partey who was guilty of giving the ball away in dangerous areas on a regular basis. He got into promising zones, was direct and eager to get at his man but that lack of end product continues to be a problem.

That was something Football.London's Kaya Kaynak highlighted in his post-match player ratings, handing the Brazil international a 6/10 rating, while suggesting 'his end product remains a bit of an issue despite all his good work to get in the good positions.'

Martinelli vs Wolves Minutes played 90 Touches 35 Accurate passes 17/20 (85%) Key passes 3 Crosses 1/2 Dribbles 2/4 Shots 1 Ground duels won 7/12 Aerial duels won 2/3 Possession lost 8x Stats via Sofascore.

There was a particular occasion in the first half where the 23-year-old rather selfishly had a shot from a tight angle despite Declan Rice screaming for the ball in acres of space inside the penalty area. It's safe to say the club's record signing was not best impressed when Martinelli didn't score.

So, what do the numbers tell us? Well, his 35 touches of the ball were actually fewer than Raya's 41. That wasn't due to a lack of service or lack of trying. It felt like the attacker had opportunities to influence the game.

He did not do that on a regular enough basis, though. Martinelli had just one shot that was blocked, failed with 50% of his dribbles and ceded possession eight times.

They aren't shocking numbers by any means. After all, Saka gave away the ball 11 times during the match.

With Trossard breathing down his neck, however, he will need to improve quickly if he is to keep his place. On this evidence, it should be the Belgian who starts against Aston Villa next weekend.