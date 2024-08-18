Enzo Maresca kicked off his reign as Chelsea boss with a 2-0 defeat against defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The inevitable Erling Haaland and former Blues man Mateo Kovacic found themselves on the scoresheet, as Pep Guardiola’s side secured their first win of the new Premier League season.

Despite not starting the encounter, there were first competitive appearances off the bench for Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Marc Guiu.

None of the aforementioned quartet were able to make an impact on the game after their late substitutions, with City in control for the vast majority of the encounter.

It was a disappointing opener for new boss Maresca, with his forward line reduced to little opportunities in the final third - lacking that presence at the top end of the pitch to compete with City.

Chelsea’s attacking stats vs Man City

Chelsea’s front four that started the game against Guardiola’s side consisted of Christopher Nkunku, Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson - with the attackers costing the club a combined £235m - a staggering amount of money.

However, they failed to deliver in the final third, having a higher xG despite the defeat - a sign of how disappointing the Blues were when presented with opportunities.

Both sides had one big chance during the meeting, with Maresca’s side squandering their golden opportunity, whilst Guardiola’s men punished the Blues - showcasing Chelsea’s lack of a clinical goalscorer - something they desperately need if they are to progress up the table in 2024/25.

Chelsea & Manchester City's attacking stats (18/08/2024) Statistics Chelsea Man City Goals scored 0 2 Expected goals (xG) 1.23 0.82 Shots taken 10 11 Shots on target 3 5 Touches in penalty area 26 29 Big chances taken 0 1 Big chances missed 1 0 Stats via SofaScore

The visitors only managed one more shot than the hosts, but crucially had 46% of their efforts on target compared to Chelsea’s tally of just 30%, with Maresca’s side wasteful when they managed to get in promising attacking areas.

One player in particular out of the forward line produced a disastrous display, potentially putting his starting place in the side at risk.

Nicolas Jackson’s stats against Man City

Senegalese striker Jackson has been a man under fire, as the club try and sign a more clinical option at the top end of the pitch to try and bridge the gap to the division’s top four.

During his 67-minute display, he only managed 20 touches, a tally fewer than goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who managed 36 during the defeat.

Jackson also lost 100% of the duels that he entered, whilst missing a big chance and losing possession five times in an all-around disappointing performance from the 23-year-old.

Nicolas Jackson's stats against Manchester City Statistics Tally Minutes played 67 Shots taken 1 Big chances missed 1 Touches 20 Pass accuracy 71% Duels won 0/3 (0%) Possession lost 5x Stats via SofaScore

He was subsequently handed a 3/10 match rating from The Express' Alex Turk, who criticised the striker for failing to stay onside for his goal - the bread and butter for a striker following up on a rebound.

His disappointing display is another indication that owner Todd Boehly needs to get his chequebook out and sign a new talisman before the window shuts on August 30th.

Maresca’s side lack that cutting edge in attacking areas, with Jackson unfortunately not the man to take the club to the next level under the Italian’s guidance.

After such a showing, he will be lucky to keep his place in the starting lineup for the Europa Conference League qualifier against Stamford Bridge on Thursday, with youngster Guiu deserving of an opportunity to stake his claim for a starting role.