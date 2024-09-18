Tuesday night was another dismal evening to be an Everton fan as the Toffees fell to yet another defeat against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Sean Dyche’s side took an early first-half lead after Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal, but Taylor Harwood-Bellis managed to find an equaliser just 12 minutes later with neither side able to go on and find a winner.

The game ended up with a penalty shootout, with Ashley Young missing the decisive spot kick, ending the club’s League Cup run for another campaign.

Last night’s defeat made it five losses from the opening six games in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign, undoubtedly adding pressure on manager Dyche as the club looks to avoid another battle with relegation this season.

However, despite the defeat, a handful of first-team players produced some admirable displays, staking their claim for a regular starting role in the Premier League.

Everton’s star performers during the Southampton defeat

Despite improving their goalscoring output so far this season, Everton have suffered defensively - conceding 13 goals in the opening four league outings - the worst of any side in the division.

However, summer signing Jake O’Brien was handed a start in his natural centre-back role last night, taking his opportunity with both hands despite the defeat.

The Irish international achieved a 94% pass completion rate, whilst winning two tackles, the most of any player on the pitch, showcasing his talents in and out of possession for Dyche’s side.

Jake O'Brien's stats against Southampton (17/09/2024) Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Pass accuracy 32/34 (94%) Touches 44 Tackles won 2 Interceptions made 2 Ground duels won 2/2 (100%) Stats via Sofascore

O’Brien also won 100% of his ground duels, whilst making two interceptions, proving to be a spearhead at the back for the Toffees, staking his claim for a regular starting role.

Goalscorer Doucoure also produced an admirable display despite the result, completing 92% of the passes he attempted, whilst achieving a 100% success rate for attempted dribbles as he looked to secure the Toffees' first win of the season.

The Malian also managed three shots during the encounter, offering the largest goal threat out of any player for Dyche's side, in what was another disappointing attacking display which saw numerous big chances squandered.

However, one player did himself no favours during the defeat, producing a performance to forget at Goodison Park.

The man who Dyche needs to drop after Southampton defeat

Whilst regular centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin was rested for the cup tie, it gave Portuguese forward Beto a rare opportunity to start from the off and stake his claim for a regular starting role on Merseyside.

However, he only featured for 62 minutes before being replaced by Young, in a decision that was booed by the Toffees supporters present at Goodison.

Undoubtedly it was a negative substitution, but when looking at his figures from his display, it was no surprise to see the 26-year-old replaced.

Beto's stats against Southampton (17/09/2024) Statistics Tally Minutes played 62 Passes completed 4/6 (67%) Shots taken 2 Touches 19 Successful dribbles 0/1 Times caught offside 2 Duels won 3/9 (33%) Stats via Sofascore

Beto only managed four successful passes during his time on the pitch, only registering 19 touches - a tally fewer than goalkeeper Joao Virginia, who registered 32.

The striker also failed to complete any of his attempted dribbles, whilst being caught offside twice and only winning 33% of the duels that he entered during the contest.

His performance saw him subsequently be awarded a 5/10 match rating from the Liverpool Echo’s Chris Beesley - a further indication as to how disappointing the big-money addition was during the defeat.

Whilst it’s undoubtedly a tricky period for the club, Dyche needs every player to step up and provide the performances needed to help turn around the current dismal run of form.

However, Beto failed to do so in a rare start for the forward, with Dyche needing to recall Calvert-Lewin for the huge clash to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.