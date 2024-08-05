Highlights Wolves at risk of losing Bueno to Feyenoord on loan amid interests from Celtic, affecting left-back depth.

With just a matter of weeks left until the transfer window slams shut, Wolverhampton Wanderers are still at risk of losing one particular player amid fresh attempts from a European club.

Wolves transfer rumours

Following an impressive debut campaign in the Midlands, Gary O'Neil may have been concerned about losing a number of stars this summer. But as the Premier League campaign approaches, Wolves have so far lost just Max Kilman and managed to keep hold of the likes of Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha in a major boost.

That's not to say they haven't received interest, however, with Neto linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Joao Gomes reportedly attracting interest from Premier League giants Arsenal. Alas, as things stand, Wolves are set to start their season up against Arsenal with the majority of O'Neil's best players to call on as transfer deadline day approaches at the end of the month.

Instead of those who consistently steal the headlines at the Molineux though, one particular player who has found himself on the cusp of O'Neil's starting side rather than at the front and centre may yet head for the exit door amid recent interest.

According to 1908 NL, Feyenoord have made contact with Hugo Beuno and his representatives over a potential loan move this summer, joining Celtic in the race for the left-back's signature. The Bhoys are yet to reach an agreement with Wolves and now face competition from Feyenoord to make matters worse.

Bueno finds himself at somewhat of a crossroads, having lost his starting place to Rayan Ait-Nouri last summer. If game time is what he wants then Feyenoord could be an ideal option in a loan move which could yet reportedly include a buy option. Perhaps joining Kilman out the door, Bueno would be leaving Wolves scrambling for left-back depth.

Wolves still need "excellent" Bueno

Squad depth is often the key in the Premier League, such is the packed fixture list of English football, and this season will be no different. As Wolves look to comfortably avoid relegation once again and perhaps even shock the rest of the league by fighting for a European place, they could look to keep hold of Bueno this summer. In the Spaniard, who earns a reported £10k-a-week, and Ait-Nouri, O'Neil has two strong options fighting for a place in his side.

Premier League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Hugo Bueno Rayan Ait-Nouri Progressive Carries 2.68 2.59 Key Passes 0.73 0.97 Tackles Won 1.71 1.70 Ball Recoveries 4.51 5.25

The numbers suggest that there's still a place for Bueno to fight for at Wolves, just as there was for Ait-Nouri when O'Neil initially came in. The 20-year-old has earned praise throughout his time at the club, including from former interim manager Steve Davis, who told Wolves' website following Bueno's full debut in 2022: “I thought he was excellent, didn’t let anyone down. He felt we trusted him, we know him, as a character we know what he’s capable of, and he’s ready. He was ready for that moment and I thought he took it really well. I thought he was excellent.”