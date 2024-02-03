Nottingham Forest have a charge pending from the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules, with journalist Dean Jones sharing the piece of business which could prove crucial in determining the success of their appeal.

Forest appeal charge to avoid points deduction nightmare

Nuno Espirito Santo's side face the possibility of being deducted points if their appeal comes to no fruition, in similar fashion to Everton, who had ten points struck off in the largest punishment in English top-flight history.

Forest's battle against the drop would therefore take an almighty hit if their case to the judicial panel, and subsequent independent commission hearing, fails to come through.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol says Forest's appeal will be resolved in a fairly quick fashion following their confirmed charge midway through January, and specifically by April 12.

"These rules are designed to deal with these cases very, very quickly. They are fast-track, new, streamlined rules," said Solhekol to Sky last month.

"These accounts went in on December 31, two weeks later we're hearing Everton and Nottingham Forest are in breach of the rules. The clubs have two weeks to respond to these charges and pretty quickly two separate independent commissions are going to be set up. And within 12 weeks these independent commissions will have finished their hearings - which last between one and five days - and a week after that we will get the decision.

"By April 12 we will have the decision."

Nottingham Forest's best-performing players this season Match Rating Morgan Gibbs-White 6.90 Willy Boly 6.88 Murillo 6.82 Anthony Elanga 6.73 Chris Wood 6.66 (data via WhoScored, minimum 15 appearances)

Relegation as a result of any potential charge would be a disaster, but Forest apparently believe their January business has them well prepared for that worst-case scenario. That is according to Jones, who claimed to GiveMeSport that they have very limited potential to spend big in the summer following their off-field sanctions.

Brennan Johnson sale will prove crucial to FFP charge at Forest

The reporter also claims one crucial piece of business by Forest could prove to be decisive in their appeal against PSR charges.

Indeed, Jones claims Brennan Johnson and the timing of his Tottenham transfer will be a deciding factor in Forest's FFP battle.

"We know exactly where Nottingham Forest are at; a current charge pending for a PSR breach that they informed the Premier League about, and they are now waiting for their case to be heard," wrote Jones.

"Much will centre on the timing of the Brennan Johnson sale within that verdict and any potential points deduction would put them firmly in the relegation battle. Any summer spending would then be dictated by league status but under a worst-case scenario of relegation, expect a fire sale of players to bring the wage bill down."

Johnson signed for Spurs last summer for around £45 million, and his status as a Forest academy player means his sale has gone down as pure profit.