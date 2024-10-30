The FIFA Club World Cup, taking place in 2025, is the newest club competition that will take place in the United States next summer.

The event highlights the ever-growing nature of FIFA, with countries represented from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.

In December 2022, the FIFA Council approved the expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup from its current seven-team tournament to one comprising of 32 teams. Rather than being held every December, the tournament would now be held every four years, taking place in the summer months.

Champions-League-FFC
Related
Champions League 2024/25: How the new format works & current standings

UEFA has changed the Champions League format for the 2024/25 season. Here's an overview of how things work and the current standings after Matchday 2.

1

In its current guise, the FIFA Club World Cup features just seven clubs, with the champions from UEFA and CONMEBOL receiving byes into the semi-finals. Manchester City won the 2023 edition after a 4-0 victory over Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense.

FIFA is expanding the tournament to increase interest and global appeal, with more teams taking part from previously neglected African and Asian confederations such as CAF and AFC, which will help to up its popularity and reach.

Club World Cup qualified teams

manchester-city-lift-champions-league-trophy

The qualification format is slightly more complicated compared to the previous editions of the tournament. Previously, a club secured a place in the Club World Cup if they won their federation’s continental championship.

With the expansion to 32 teams from 2025 onwards, there are several spots up for grabs in every international federation aside from OFC, with just one team making it via the ranking pathway.

Four teams from CAF, AFC and CONCACAF will qualify. If a team has won the continental championship more than once in the preceding four years, another team will qualify via the rankings.

Europe will have 12 qualifiers - four via the champions pathway and eight from the ranking pathway, with the latter taking overall performances in the Champions League into account. South America's CONMEBOL federation has the second-highest number of entries. Six teams - four from the champions pathway and two from the rankings pathway - will qualify for the tournament.

Finally, one club from the host nation will take part, making up the 32 teams to fight it out for the title.

All qualified teams for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Team (country)

Nation

Federation

Method of qualification

Al Ahly

Egypt

CAF

CAF Champions League winner

Wydad

Morocco

CAF

CAF Champions League winner

ES Tunis

Tunisia

CAF

CAF ranking pathway

Mamelodi Sundowns

South Africa

CAF

CAF ranking pathway

Al-Hilal

Saudi Arabia

AFC

AFC Champions League winner

Urawa Red Diamonds

Japan

AFC

AFC Champions League winner

Al Ain

UAE

AFC

AFC Champions League winner

Ulsan HD FC

South Korea

AFC

AFC ranking pathway

Chelsea

England

UEFA

UEFA Champions League winner

Real Madrid

Spain

UEFA

UEFA Champions League winner

Manchester City

England

UEFA

UEFA Champions League winner

Bayern Munich

Germany

UEFA

UEFA ranking pathway

PSG

France

UEFA

UEFA ranking pathway

Inter

Italy

UEFA

UEFA ranking pathway

Porto

Portugal

UEFA

UEFA ranking pathway

Benfica

Portugal

UEFA

UEFA ranking pathway

Borussia Dortmund

Germany

UEFA

UEFA ranking pathway

Juventus

Italy

UEFA

UEFA ranking pathway

Atlético Madrid

Spain

UEFA

UEFA ranking pathway

RB Salzburg

Austria

UEFA

UEFA ranking pathway

Monterrey

Mexico

CONCACAF

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Seattle Sounders

United States

CONCACAF

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Club Leon

Mexico

CONCACAF

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Pachuca

Mexico

CONCACAF

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Auckland City

New Zealand

OFC

OFC rankings pathway

Palmeiras

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Copa Libertadores winner

Flamengo

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Copa Libertadores winner

Fluminense

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Copa Libertadores winner

River Plate

Argentina

CONMEBOL

CONMEBOL rankings pathway

Boca Juniors

Argentina

CONMEBOL

CONMEBOL rankings pathway

Inter Miami

United States

CONCACAF

Host nation slot

TBD

Brazil/Uruguay

CONMEBOL

2024 Copa Libertadores winner

Club World Cup format and draw details

fifa-world-cup-infantino-messi

The format of the Club World Cup will be the same format used in the World Cup between 1998 and 2022, with the exception of a third-place play-off.

Eight groups of four teams will compete in a round-robin phase. The top two finishers in each group will secure a place in the round of 16.

From the round of 16 to the final, a direct single-match knockout stage will take place, with there being no third-place playoff. The draw for the group stage will take place in December 2024.

fa-cup-2024-25-2
Related
FA Cup 2024/25 guide: 1st round details, draw dates, where to watch & more

The first round proper kicks off this weekend - find all the latest and key FA Cup info here.

Club World Cup host and venues

metlife-stadium-copa-america-argentina-fans

The United States was announced as the host nation in June 2023, with the tournament being held between 15th June and 13th July, during the traditional off-season for many countries.

12 venues will host 63 matches during the tournament. The final will be held at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey. A full list of the venues can be seen in the table below.

Host stadiums for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Stadium

City and state

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia

TQL Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina

Rose Bowl Stadium

Los Angeles, California

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, Florida

GEODIS Park

Nashville, Tennessee

MetLife Stadium

New York, New Jersey

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

Inter&Co Stadium

Orlando, Florida

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lumen Field

Seattle, Washington

Audi Field

Washington, D.C.

Tournament controversy

rodri-man-city

While the event will give opportunities to teams who may never have had the chance to participate in the previous version of the tournament, the expansion has also garnered plenty of controversy.

One such complaint is the fact the event adds even more matches to the global footballing calendar than ever before. The recent expansion of the UEFA Champions League means the top teams are playing more continental fixtures compared to years gone by.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) says that the expansion is placing more stress on professionals as they are being pushed too hard.

Even the players are concerned over the way the game is going. "We have too many games, and it's putting our careers and health at risk," said Ballon d'Or winner Rodri in September, a week before the Spaniard tore his ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

The midfielder played a staggering 50 games for Manchester City last term before featuring six times for his country as they won Euro 2024. Rodri would have only taken a couple of weeks off before going again in August, heightening his chances of injury.

rodri-ballon-dor-man-city
Related
Why Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or

Not even a season-ending injury could stop Manchester City's Rodri from claiming football's biggest individual prize.

Another controversy surrounds the broadcast deals for the tournament. FIFA is yet to secure any media deals for the competition with less than 12 months until it begins, although the $4bn (£3.1bn) target set by the governing body appears to have put the majority of potential broadcasters off.

Apple had reportedly made a $1bn deal for the global rights, according to The Athletic. However, FIFA reverted to a traditional media rights sale.

Club World Cup 2029

gianni-infantino-fifa-club-world-cup-trophy

The 2029 edition will be the second event to feature 32 teams, which will feature the winners of the four previous continental championships.

In terms of hosting, Australia and New Zealand are preparing a joint bid to host the 2029 tournament.

Furthermore, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco - who are all hosting the 2030 World Cup - are looking at a bid for the second edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in order to prepare for the 100th anniversary of the World Cup.