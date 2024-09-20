It's that time of year again: EA Sports has created the latest instalment of its EA FC videogame series (we're still calling it FIFA), with FC 25 set to hit the shelves this week.
The player ratings are a source of anticipation each year, and this one is no different - with EA's boffins determining which players are armed with the best skills on the game.
Below is how this year's ratings lists across the men's and women's games look, as we go into the top 11 players in a bit more detail.
|
Best men's players on EA FC 25
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Nation
|
Rating
|
1=
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Real Madrid
|
France
|
91
|
1=
|
Rodri
|
Man City
|
Spain
|
91
|
1=
|
Erling Haaland
|
Man City
|
Norway
|
91
|
4=
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Real Madrid
|
England
|
90
|
4=
|
Vinicius Junior
|
Real Madrid
|
Brazil
|
90
|
4=
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Man City
|
Belgium
|
90
|
4=
|
Harry Kane
|
FC Bayern
|
England
|
90
|
8=
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Arsenal
|
Norway
|
89
|
8=
|
Gianluigi Donnarumma
|
PSG
|
Italy
|
89
|
8=
|
Alisson
|
Liverpool
|
Brazil
|
89
11 Alexia Putellas - 90
CM, Barcelona & Spain
|
Alexia Putellas: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
82
|
Shooting
|
89
|
Passing
|
90
|
Dribbling
|
91
|
Defending
|
72
|
Physical
|
78
|
Highest attribute
|
Ball control (92)
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered a slight downgrade this year, with her overall rating going down by 1. Putellas' rating has been in the 90s ever since the year of her first crowning as women's football's best player, with the second coming despite an ACL injury.
Having made her comeback since and added the World Cup, Nations League and two Champions Leagues for Barcelona to her abundance of trophies, Putellas' standing in world football is reflected with her latest EA FC rating, along with a First Touch Playstyle+.
10 Caroline Graham Hansen - 90
RW, Barcelona & Norway
|
Caroline Graham Hansen: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
89
|
Shooting
|
87
|
Passing
|
88
|
Dribbling
|
90
|
Defending
|
47
|
Physical
|
76
|
Highest attribute
|
Agility (94)
Caroline Graham Hansen proved herself as one of the best wide players in the world as she brought home the Golden Boot in Spain's Liga F with 21 goals for Barcelona on their way to a fifth straight league title.
Such is Barcelona's depth of world-class talent, Graham Hansen is not even the best player in her team, but with 5-star skills and a Trickster Playstyle+, she's among the must-haves for this year's Ultimate Team.
|
Best women's players on EA FC 25
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Nation
|
Rating
|
1
|
Aitana Bonmati
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
91
|
2=
|
Alexia Putellas
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
90
|
2=
|
Caroline Graham Hansen
|
Barcelona
|
Norway
|
90
|
2=
|
Sam Kerr
|
Chelsea
|
Australia
|
90
|
5=
|
Sophia Smith
|
Portland Thorns
|
United States
|
89
|
5=
|
Ada Hegerberg
|
Lyon
|
Norway
|
89
|
5=
|
Mapi Leon
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
89
|
8=
|
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
|
PSG
|
France
|
88
|
8=
|
Debinha
|
KC Current
|
Brazil
|
88
|
8=
|
Kadidiatou Diani
|
Lyon
|
France
|
88
9 Harry Kane - 90
ST, FC Bayern & England
|
Harry Kane: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
65
|
Shooting
|
93
|
Passing
|
84
|
Dribbling
|
83
|
Defending
|
49
|
Physical
|
82
|
Highest attribute
|
Finishing (95)
Harry Kane is one of a number of Englishmen at the top of this year's player rankings, with the Bayern Munich striker starting his second season in Bavaria among the goals once again.
Fresh from scoring four in the Champions League as we near the game's release, anyone who doubted the ex-Spurs man's talents following a relatively underwhelming Euros campaign may think again when it comes to squad building online.
8 Jude Bellingham - 90
CAM, Real Madrid & England
|
Jude Bellingham: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
80
|
Shooting
|
87
|
Passing
|
83
|
Dribbling
|
88
|
Defending
|
78
|
Physical
|
83
|
Highest attribute
|
Stamina (93)
Jude Bellingham's stellar 2023/24 campaign for club and country has catapulted him into the highest echelons of EA's virtual stars.
An increase from his 86-rated card last term, most notably with his Shooting average rocketing from 75 to 87, is perhaps just reward for his exceptional season in front of goal during his debut year for Real Madrid.
|
Best Premier League players on FC 25
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Rating
|
1
|
Rodri
|
Man City
|
91
|
2
|
Erling Haaland
|
Man City
|
91
|
3
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Man City
|
91
|
4
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Arsenal
|
89
|
5
|
Alisson
|
Liverpool
|
89
|
6
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
89
|
7
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
89
|
8
|
Phil Foden
|
Man City
|
88
|
9
|
Ruben Dias
|
Man City
|
88
|
10
|
Ederson
|
Man City
|
88
7 Kevin De Bruyne - 90
CM, Man City & Belgium
|
Kevin De Bruyne: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
67
|
Shooting
|
87
|
Passing
|
94
|
Dribbling
|
87
|
Defending
|
65
|
Physical
|
78
|
Highest attribute
|
Vision, Crossing (95)
Kevin De Bruyne has yet to show signs of ageing as far as his footballing ability is concerned. The Belgian may have ended the most recent campaign on a flat note at Euro 2024 and earned just the one domestic trophy with Manchester City, but his excellence shone through, even when battling his way through persistent injury struggles.
As the highest-rated CM on the game, De Bruyne's place among the sport's elite is assured, with an unrivalled Passing average of 94 setting him apart from his peers.
6 Sam Kerr - 90
ST, Chelsea & Australia
|
Sam Kerr: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
85
|
Shooting
|
88
|
Passing
|
74
|
Dribbling
|
90
|
Defending
|
42
|
Physical
|
83
|
Highest attribute
|
Finishing, Volleys (92)
Not even an ACL injury could deter Sam Kerr from gaining a 90+ rating - and remaining the WSL's top player in the process.
Her injury was a cruel blow to the Australian, who had not long battled back to feature in her home World Cup (and threaten to break England hearts in the process).
She is also the best female centre-forward on the game on rating alone, although gaining in-forms this year may rest on how Kerr performs upon her long-awaited return under Sonia Bompastor at Chelsea.
|
Best WSL players on FC 25
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Rating
|
1
|
Sam Kerr
|
Chelsea
|
90
|
2
|
Beth Mead
|
Arsenal
|
88
|
2=
|
Guro Reiten
|
Chelsea
|
88
|
4=
|
Khadija Shaw
|
Man City
|
86
|
4=
|
Lauren Hemp
|
Man City
|
86
|
4=
|
Lauren James
|
Chelsea
|
86
|
4=
|
Chloe Kelly
|
Man City
|
86
|
4=
|
Jill Roord
|
Man City
|
86
|
4=
|
Kim Little
|
Arsenal
|
86
|
10
|
Alessia Russo
|
Arsenal
|
85
5 Vinicius Junior - 90
LW, Real Madrid & Brazil
|
Vinicius Junior: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
95
|
Shooting
|
84
|
Passing
|
81
|
Dribbling
|
91
|
Defending
|
29
|
Physical
|
69
|
Highest attribute
|
Acceleration, Sprint Speed (95)
Vinicius Junior's heroics in the Champions League final alone heralded calls for the Brazilian to claim the Ballon d'Or later this year. Given the year that he had for Real Madrid, winning the Champions League and La Liga, he has to be in the running.
But should he fall short of that particular individual award, he can take solace from an impressive 90-rated card on EA FC. We can expect Vini to terrorise plenty of defences online over the coming months.
4 Aitana Bonmati - 91
CM, Barcelona & Spain
|
Aitana Bonmati: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
81
|
Shooting
|
86
|
Passing
|
86
|
Dribbling
|
91
|
Defending
|
77
|
Physical
|
75
|
Highest attribute
|
Agility (93)
Still the best player in women's football, Aitana Bonmati continues to reign supreme in the gaming world, too.
Alongside many of her fellow Spanish Barcelona teammates, an elusive Olympic gold prevented Bonmati from achieving the perfect season, which followed Spain's World Cup triumph in Sydney.
It is difficult to find a fault in the 91-rated virtual version of the 26-year-old, who looks set to remain at the summit of the game for a long while yet.
3 Erling Haaland - 91
ST, Man City & Norway
|
Erling Haaland: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
88
|
Shooting
|
92
|
Passing
|
70
|
Dribbling
|
81
|
Defending
|
45
|
Physical
|
88
|
Highest attribute
|
Att. Position, Finishing (96)
There are few remaining superlatives to describe Erling Haaland - his record speaks for itself. And just like last year, he is joint-top of the men’s player ratings on EA FC, having been the cover star of FC 24.
With his finishing rated at a lethal 96, no current active player can top the Norwegian's accuracy in front of goal - though Gerd Muller and Ronaldo Nazario's Ultimate Team icons can boast finishing ratings of 97.
|
Most improved male players on FC 25
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Rating
|
Change
|
1
|
Cole Palmer
|
Chelsea
|
85
|
+19
|
2
|
Adam Wharton
|
Crystal Palace
|
78
|
+15
|
3
|
Kobbie Mainoo
|
Man Utd
|
77
|
+15
|
4
|
Artem Dovbyk
|
Roma
|
84
|
+14
|
5
|
Jarell Quansah
|
Liverpool
|
75
|
+13
|
6
|
Savinho
|
Man City
|
82
|
+12
|
7
|
Mario Gila
|
Lazio
|
76
|
+12
|
8
|
Eren Dinkci
|
Freiburg
|
76
|
+11
|
9
|
Joan Garcia
|
Espanyol
|
76
|
+10
|
10
|
Merlin Rohl
|
Freiburg
|
76
|
+10
2 Kylian Mbappe - 91
ST, Real Madrid & France
|
Kylian Mbappe: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
97
|
Shooting
|
90
|
Passing
|
80
|
Dribbling
|
92
|
Defending
|
36
|
Physical
|
78
|
Highest attribute
|
Acceleration, Sprint Speed (97)
No one will be surprised to find Kylian Mbappe at the top of the EA FC player ratings once again. Now at Real Madrid, the Frenchman is set to take his levels of super-stardom to new heights, with a 16th Champions League crown in Los Blancos’ sights.
Rated 91 for a second season running, Mbappe is poised to not only be one of the most anticipated players to use this year, but given his summer move to Spain, who knows what kind of special cards await in Ultimate Team this term?
1 Rodri - 91
CDM, Man City & Spain
|
Rodri: FC 25 key attributes
|
Pace
|
66
|
Shooting
|
80
|
Passing
|
86
|
Dribbling
|
84
|
Defending
|
87
|
Physical
|
85
|
Highest attribute
|
Composure (94)
A new king has arrived for FC 25, with Manchester City’s Rodri rewarded for a near-faultless 2023/24 campaign for club and country with a 91-rated avatar.
Up from 89 last season, Rodri’s long unbeaten run as a City player came to an end in their shock FA Cup final defeat in rivals Manchester United in May, though he more than made up for that disappointment by helping to guide Spain to a Euro 2024 triumph.
One of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, Rodri’s place at the top of the game (in both the real and virtual worlds) is more than merited.