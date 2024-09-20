It's that time of year again: EA Sports has created the latest instalment of its EA FC videogame series (we're still calling it FIFA), with FC 25 set to hit the shelves this week.

The player ratings are a source of anticipation each year, and this one is no different - with EA's boffins determining which players are armed with the best skills on the game.

Below is how this year's ratings lists across the men's and women's games look, as we go into the top 11 players in a bit more detail.

best-fifa-songs-rashford
Best men's players on EA FC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nation

Rating

1=

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

France

91

1=

Rodri

Man City

Spain

91

1=

Erling Haaland

Man City

Norway

91

4=

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

England

90

4=

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

Brazil

90

4=

Kevin De Bruyne

Man City

Belgium

90

4=

Harry Kane

FC Bayern

England

90

8=

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

Norway

89

8=

Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG

Italy

89

8=

Alisson

Liverpool

Brazil

89

11 Alexia Putellas - 90

CM, Barcelona & Spain

alexia-putellas-spain

Alexia Putellas: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

82

Shooting

89

Passing

90

Dribbling

91

Defending

72

Physical

78

Highest attribute

Ball control (92)

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered a slight downgrade this year, with her overall rating going down by 1. Putellas' rating has been in the 90s ever since the year of her first crowning as women's football's best player, with the second coming despite an ACL injury.

Having made her comeback since and added the World Cup, Nations League and two Champions Leagues for Barcelona to her abundance of trophies, Putellas' standing in world football is reflected with her latest EA FC rating, along with a First Touch Playstyle+.

10 Caroline Graham Hansen - 90

RW, Barcelona & Norway

caroline-graham-hansen-barcelona

Caroline Graham Hansen: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

89

Shooting

87

Passing

88

Dribbling

90

Defending

47

Physical

76

Highest attribute

Agility (94)

Caroline Graham Hansen proved herself as one of the best wide players in the world as she brought home the Golden Boot in Spain's Liga F with 21 goals for Barcelona on their way to a fifth straight league title.

Such is Barcelona's depth of world-class talent, Graham Hansen is not even the best player in her team, but with 5-star skills and a Trickster Playstyle+, she's among the must-haves for this year's Ultimate Team.

Best women's players on EA FC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nation

Rating

1

Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona

Spain

91

2=

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

Spain

90

2=

Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona

Norway

90

2=

Sam Kerr

Chelsea

Australia

90

5=

Sophia Smith

Portland Thorns

United States

89

5=

Ada Hegerberg

Lyon

Norway

89

5=

Mapi Leon

Barcelona

Spain

89

8=

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

PSG

France

88

8=

Debinha

KC Current

Brazil

88

8=

Kadidiatou Diani

Lyon

France

88

9 Harry Kane - 90

ST, FC Bayern & England

harry-kane-bayern-munich

Harry Kane: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

65

Shooting

93

Passing

84

Dribbling

83

Defending

49

Physical

82

Highest attribute

Finishing (95)

Harry Kane is one of a number of Englishmen at the top of this year's player rankings, with the Bayern Munich striker starting his second season in Bavaria among the goals once again.

Fresh from scoring four in the Champions League as we near the game's release, anyone who doubted the ex-Spurs man's talents following a relatively underwhelming Euros campaign may think again when it comes to squad building online.

8 Jude Bellingham - 90

CAM, Real Madrid & England

jude-bellingham-stats-2023-2024

Jude Bellingham: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

80

Shooting

87

Passing

83

Dribbling

88

Defending

78

Physical

83

Highest attribute

Stamina (93)

Jude Bellingham's stellar 2023/24 campaign for club and country has catapulted him into the highest echelons of EA's virtual stars.

An increase from his 86-rated card last term, most notably with his Shooting average rocketing from 75 to 87, is perhaps just reward for his exceptional season in front of goal during his debut year for Real Madrid.

Best Premier League players on FC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Rating

1

Rodri

Man City

91

2

Erling Haaland

Man City

91

3

Kevin De Bruyne

Man City

91

4

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

89

5

Alisson

Liverpool

89

6

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

89

7

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

89

8

Phil Foden

Man City

88

9

Ruben Dias

Man City

88

10

Ederson

Man City

88

7 Kevin De Bruyne - 90

CM, Man City & Belgium

kevin-de-bruyne-manchester-city-premier-league

Kevin De Bruyne: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

67

Shooting

87

Passing

94

Dribbling

87

Defending

65

Physical

78

Highest attribute

Vision, Crossing (95)

Kevin De Bruyne has yet to show signs of ageing as far as his footballing ability is concerned. The Belgian may have ended the most recent campaign on a flat note at Euro 2024 and earned just the one domestic trophy with Manchester City, but his excellence shone through, even when battling his way through persistent injury struggles.

As the highest-rated CM on the game, De Bruyne's place among the sport's elite is assured, with an unrivalled Passing average of 94 setting him apart from his peers.

6 Sam Kerr - 90

ST, Chelsea & Australia

Sam-Kerr-Chelsea-WSL

Sam Kerr: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

85

Shooting

88

Passing

74

Dribbling

90

Defending

42

Physical

83

Highest attribute

Finishing, Volleys (92)

Not even an ACL injury could deter Sam Kerr from gaining a 90+ rating - and remaining the WSL's top player in the process.

Her injury was a cruel blow to the Australian, who had not long battled back to feature in her home World Cup (and threaten to break England hearts in the process).

She is also the best female centre-forward on the game on rating alone, although gaining in-forms this year may rest on how Kerr performs upon her long-awaited return under Sonia Bompastor at Chelsea.

Best WSL players on FC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Rating

1

Sam Kerr

Chelsea

90

2

Beth Mead

Arsenal

88

2=

Guro Reiten

Chelsea

88

4=

Khadija Shaw

Man City

86

4=

Lauren Hemp

Man City

86

4=

Lauren James

Chelsea

86

4=

Chloe Kelly

Man City

86

4=

Jill Roord

Man City

86

4=

Kim Little

Arsenal

86

10

Alessia Russo

Arsenal

85

5 Vinicius Junior - 90

LW, Real Madrid & Brazil

Vinicius Jr. celebrates for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

95

Shooting

84

Passing

81

Dribbling

91

Defending

29

Physical

69

Highest attribute

Acceleration, Sprint Speed (95)

Vinicius Junior's heroics in the Champions League final alone heralded calls for the Brazilian to claim the Ballon d'Or later this year. Given the year that he had for Real Madrid, winning the Champions League and La Liga, he has to be in the running.

But should he fall short of that particular individual award, he can take solace from an impressive 90-rated card on EA FC. We can expect Vini to terrorise plenty of defences online over the coming months.

1

4 Aitana Bonmati - 91

CM, Barcelona & Spain

aitana-bonmati-spain

Aitana Bonmati: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

81

Shooting

86

Passing

86

Dribbling

91

Defending

77

Physical

75

Highest attribute

Agility (93)

Still the best player in women's football, Aitana Bonmati continues to reign supreme in the gaming world, too.

Alongside many of her fellow Spanish Barcelona teammates, an elusive Olympic gold prevented Bonmati from achieving the perfect season, which followed Spain's World Cup triumph in Sydney.

It is difficult to find a fault in the 91-rated virtual version of the 26-year-old, who looks set to remain at the summit of the game for a long while yet.

3 Erling Haaland - 91

ST, Man City & Norway

erling-haaland-man-city-premier-league

Erling Haaland: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

88

Shooting

92

Passing

70

Dribbling

81

Defending

45

Physical

88

Highest attribute

Att. Position, Finishing (96)

There are few remaining superlatives to describe Erling Haaland - his record speaks for itself. And just like last year, he is joint-top of the men’s player ratings on EA FC, having been the cover star of FC 24.

With his finishing rated at a lethal 96, no current active player can top the Norwegian's accuracy in front of goal - though Gerd Muller and Ronaldo Nazario's Ultimate Team icons can boast finishing ratings of 97.

Most improved male players on FC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Rating

Change

1

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

85

+19

2

Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace

78

+15

3

Kobbie Mainoo

Man Utd

77

+15

4

Artem Dovbyk

Roma

84

+14

5

Jarell Quansah

Liverpool

75

+13

6

Savinho

Man City

82

+12

7

Mario Gila

Lazio

76

+12

8

Eren Dinkci

Freiburg

76

+11

9

Joan Garcia

Espanyol

76

+10

10

Merlin Rohl

Freiburg

76

+10

2 Kylian Mbappe - 91

ST, Real Madrid & France

kylian-mbappe-real-madrid

Kylian Mbappe: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

97

Shooting

90

Passing

80

Dribbling

92

Defending

36

Physical

78

Highest attribute

Acceleration, Sprint Speed (97)

No one will be surprised to find Kylian Mbappe at the top of the EA FC player ratings once again. Now at Real Madrid, the Frenchman is set to take his levels of super-stardom to new heights, with a 16th Champions League crown in Los Blancos’ sights.

Rated 91 for a second season running, Mbappe is poised to not only be one of the most anticipated players to use this year, but given his summer move to Spain, who knows what kind of special cards await in Ultimate Team this term?

1 Rodri - 91

CDM, Man City & Spain

Rodri-Manchester-City

Rodri: FC 25 key attributes

Pace

66

Shooting

80

Passing

86

Dribbling

84

Defending

87

Physical

85

Highest attribute

Composure (94)

A new king has arrived for FC 25, with Manchester City’s Rodri rewarded for a near-faultless 2023/24 campaign for club and country with a 91-rated avatar.

Up from 89 last season, Rodri’s long unbeaten run as a City player came to an end in their shock FA Cup final defeat in rivals Manchester United in May, though he more than made up for that disappointment by helping to guide Spain to a Euro 2024 triumph.

One of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, Rodri’s place at the top of the game (in both the real and virtual worlds) is more than merited.