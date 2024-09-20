It's that time of year again: EA Sports has created the latest instalment of its EA FC videogame series (we're still calling it FIFA), with FC 25 set to hit the shelves this week.

The player ratings are a source of anticipation each year, and this one is no different - with EA's boffins determining which players are armed with the best skills on the game.

Below is how this year's ratings lists across the men's and women's games look, as we go into the top 11 players in a bit more detail.

Best men's players on EA FC 25 Rank Player Club Nation Rating 1= Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France 91 1= Rodri Man City Spain 91 1= Erling Haaland Man City Norway 91 4= Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England 90 4= Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil 90 4= Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgium 90 4= Harry Kane FC Bayern England 90 8= Martin Odegaard Arsenal Norway 89 8= Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG Italy 89 8= Alisson Liverpool Brazil 89

11 Alexia Putellas - 90

CM, Barcelona & Spain

Alexia Putellas: FC 25 key attributes Pace 82 Shooting 89 Passing 90 Dribbling 91 Defending 72 Physical 78 Highest attribute Ball control (92)

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered a slight downgrade this year, with her overall rating going down by 1. Putellas' rating has been in the 90s ever since the year of her first crowning as women's football's best player, with the second coming despite an ACL injury.

Having made her comeback since and added the World Cup, Nations League and two Champions Leagues for Barcelona to her abundance of trophies, Putellas' standing in world football is reflected with her latest EA FC rating, along with a First Touch Playstyle+.

10 Caroline Graham Hansen - 90

RW, Barcelona & Norway

Caroline Graham Hansen: FC 25 key attributes Pace 89 Shooting 87 Passing 88 Dribbling 90 Defending 47 Physical 76 Highest attribute Agility (94)

Caroline Graham Hansen proved herself as one of the best wide players in the world as she brought home the Golden Boot in Spain's Liga F with 21 goals for Barcelona on their way to a fifth straight league title.

Such is Barcelona's depth of world-class talent, Graham Hansen is not even the best player in her team, but with 5-star skills and a Trickster Playstyle+, she's among the must-haves for this year's Ultimate Team.

Best women's players on EA FC 25 Rank Player Club Nation Rating 1 Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain 91 2= Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain 90 2= Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway 90 2= Sam Kerr Chelsea Australia 90 5= Sophia Smith Portland Thorns United States 89 5= Ada Hegerberg Lyon Norway 89 5= Mapi Leon Barcelona Spain 89 8= Marie-Antoinette Katoto PSG France 88 8= Debinha KC Current Brazil 88 8= Kadidiatou Diani Lyon France 88

9 Harry Kane - 90

ST, FC Bayern & England

Harry Kane: FC 25 key attributes Pace 65 Shooting 93 Passing 84 Dribbling 83 Defending 49 Physical 82 Highest attribute Finishing (95)

Harry Kane is one of a number of Englishmen at the top of this year's player rankings, with the Bayern Munich striker starting his second season in Bavaria among the goals once again.

Fresh from scoring four in the Champions League as we near the game's release, anyone who doubted the ex-Spurs man's talents following a relatively underwhelming Euros campaign may think again when it comes to squad building online.

8 Jude Bellingham - 90

CAM, Real Madrid & England

Jude Bellingham: FC 25 key attributes Pace 80 Shooting 87 Passing 83 Dribbling 88 Defending 78 Physical 83 Highest attribute Stamina (93)

Jude Bellingham's stellar 2023/24 campaign for club and country has catapulted him into the highest echelons of EA's virtual stars.

An increase from his 86-rated card last term, most notably with his Shooting average rocketing from 75 to 87, is perhaps just reward for his exceptional season in front of goal during his debut year for Real Madrid.

Best Premier League players on FC 25 Rank Player Club Rating 1 Rodri Man City 91 2 Erling Haaland Man City 91 3 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 91 4 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 89 5 Alisson Liverpool 89 6 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 89 7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 89 8 Phil Foden Man City 88 9 Ruben Dias Man City 88 10 Ederson Man City 88

7 Kevin De Bruyne - 90

CM, Man City & Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne: FC 25 key attributes Pace 67 Shooting 87 Passing 94 Dribbling 87 Defending 65 Physical 78 Highest attribute Vision, Crossing (95)

Kevin De Bruyne has yet to show signs of ageing as far as his footballing ability is concerned. The Belgian may have ended the most recent campaign on a flat note at Euro 2024 and earned just the one domestic trophy with Manchester City, but his excellence shone through, even when battling his way through persistent injury struggles.

As the highest-rated CM on the game, De Bruyne's place among the sport's elite is assured, with an unrivalled Passing average of 94 setting him apart from his peers.

6 Sam Kerr - 90

ST, Chelsea & Australia

Sam Kerr: FC 25 key attributes Pace 85 Shooting 88 Passing 74 Dribbling 90 Defending 42 Physical 83 Highest attribute Finishing, Volleys (92)

Not even an ACL injury could deter Sam Kerr from gaining a 90+ rating - and remaining the WSL's top player in the process.

Her injury was a cruel blow to the Australian, who had not long battled back to feature in her home World Cup (and threaten to break England hearts in the process).

She is also the best female centre-forward on the game on rating alone, although gaining in-forms this year may rest on how Kerr performs upon her long-awaited return under Sonia Bompastor at Chelsea.

Best WSL players on FC 25 Rank Player Club Rating 1 Sam Kerr Chelsea 90 2 Beth Mead Arsenal 88 2= Guro Reiten Chelsea 88 4= Khadija Shaw Man City 86 4= Lauren Hemp Man City 86 4= Lauren James Chelsea 86 4= Chloe Kelly Man City 86 4= Jill Roord Man City 86 4= Kim Little Arsenal 86 10 Alessia Russo Arsenal 85

5 Vinicius Junior - 90

LW, Real Madrid & Brazil

Vinicius Junior: FC 25 key attributes Pace 95 Shooting 84 Passing 81 Dribbling 91 Defending 29 Physical 69 Highest attribute Acceleration, Sprint Speed (95)

Vinicius Junior's heroics in the Champions League final alone heralded calls for the Brazilian to claim the Ballon d'Or later this year. Given the year that he had for Real Madrid, winning the Champions League and La Liga, he has to be in the running.

But should he fall short of that particular individual award, he can take solace from an impressive 90-rated card on EA FC. We can expect Vini to terrorise plenty of defences online over the coming months.

4 Aitana Bonmati - 91

CM, Barcelona & Spain

Aitana Bonmati: FC 25 key attributes Pace 81 Shooting 86 Passing 86 Dribbling 91 Defending 77 Physical 75 Highest attribute Agility (93)

Still the best player in women's football, Aitana Bonmati continues to reign supreme in the gaming world, too.

Alongside many of her fellow Spanish Barcelona teammates, an elusive Olympic gold prevented Bonmati from achieving the perfect season, which followed Spain's World Cup triumph in Sydney.

It is difficult to find a fault in the 91-rated virtual version of the 26-year-old, who looks set to remain at the summit of the game for a long while yet.

3 Erling Haaland - 91

ST, Man City & Norway

Erling Haaland: FC 25 key attributes Pace 88 Shooting 92 Passing 70 Dribbling 81 Defending 45 Physical 88 Highest attribute Att. Position, Finishing (96)

There are few remaining superlatives to describe Erling Haaland - his record speaks for itself. And just like last year, he is joint-top of the men’s player ratings on EA FC, having been the cover star of FC 24.

With his finishing rated at a lethal 96, no current active player can top the Norwegian's accuracy in front of goal - though Gerd Muller and Ronaldo Nazario's Ultimate Team icons can boast finishing ratings of 97.

Most improved male players on FC 25 Rank Player Club Rating Change 1 Cole Palmer Chelsea 85 +19 2 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 78 +15 3 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 77 +15 4 Artem Dovbyk Roma 84 +14 5 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 75 +13 6 Savinho Man City 82 +12 7 Mario Gila Lazio 76 +12 8 Eren Dinkci Freiburg 76 +11 9 Joan Garcia Espanyol 76 +10 10 Merlin Rohl Freiburg 76 +10

2 Kylian Mbappe - 91

ST, Real Madrid & France

Kylian Mbappe: FC 25 key attributes Pace 97 Shooting 90 Passing 80 Dribbling 92 Defending 36 Physical 78 Highest attribute Acceleration, Sprint Speed (97)

No one will be surprised to find Kylian Mbappe at the top of the EA FC player ratings once again. Now at Real Madrid, the Frenchman is set to take his levels of super-stardom to new heights, with a 16th Champions League crown in Los Blancos’ sights.

Rated 91 for a second season running, Mbappe is poised to not only be one of the most anticipated players to use this year, but given his summer move to Spain, who knows what kind of special cards await in Ultimate Team this term?

1 Rodri - 91

CDM, Man City & Spain

Rodri: FC 25 key attributes Pace 66 Shooting 80 Passing 86 Dribbling 84 Defending 87 Physical 85 Highest attribute Composure (94)

A new king has arrived for FC 25, with Manchester City’s Rodri rewarded for a near-faultless 2023/24 campaign for club and country with a 91-rated avatar.

Up from 89 last season, Rodri’s long unbeaten run as a City player came to an end in their shock FA Cup final defeat in rivals Manchester United in May, though he more than made up for that disappointment by helping to guide Spain to a Euro 2024 triumph.

One of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, Rodri’s place at the top of the game (in both the real and virtual worlds) is more than merited.